Trying to take his head off with every punch - Paddy Pimblett disappointed with 'very emotional' performance against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett has seen his stock rise faster than almost anyone else's during his time in the UFC. Having only three fights with the promotion, it is remarkable to see the level of attention and fandom that surrounds the Englishman.

Pimblett's most recent fight against Jordan Leavitt was easily his most anticipated. 'The Baddy' had become emotional and angry as a result of Leavitt's trash talk, and he had bad intentions for his opponent when stepping into the octagon.

It seems that those emotions may have gotten the better of 'The Baddy', as he was visibly disappointed with his performance post-fight. The Scouser was interviewed by Pat McAfee recently, and spoke about his feelings regarding the fight:

"Obviously, when I look back now, I realize I was being very emotional going into the fight. Like, I watched the fight back, I watched it today and every punch I throw I'm trying to take his head off."

Watch the interview below:

Paddy Pimblett was ultimately satisfied with the fact that he finished an opponent who had never been stopped in the octagon before. However, he will take valuable lessons from this fight about managing his emotions in a better way.

Paddy Pimblett continues to advocate for men to speak about mental health in weeks following speech

Paddy Pimblett took the opportunity to speak about something close to his heart in his post-fight interview. He expressed his frustration with the lack of communication surrounding male mental health, and he wishes that men of all ages would start to talk about it more.

The speech gained traction through social media, with the impact of Pimblett's message being felt across the globe. 'The Baddy' recognizes that the battle he has began to fight, against mental health stigma towards men, is more important than any win of his MMA career.

He said the following to Sky Sports:

"Yeah I've had loads of comments and messages and stuff, people saying 'Without you I wouldn't even be here right now.' It's just mad lad, it blows your mind. And messages like that will mean more than any win ever will."

Watch the video below:

Paddy Pimblett seems able to visualize a bigger picture in the midst of his newfound fame.

He is able to put his own needs and motivations to one side in the aim to achieve something he deems as more important. If Pimblett continues to conduct himself in the manner he has so far, fans will likely come flocking in larger numbers to see the Scouser fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far