Paddy Pimblett reveals he had arthritis when he was a kid

Paddy Pimblett has revealed that he had childhood arthritis. Although there is no direct cure for childhood arthritis, some children grow out of it, which happened to be the case for 'The Baddy'.

He confessed about the arthritis during an interview with Gary Neville and Molly McCann. When Neville asked him, "What is one thing fans don't know about you?" the UFC lightweight had this to say:

"I had arthritis as a kid. That's one a lot of people don't know. I had arthritis in me legs. I had childhood arthritis in me legs when I was younger, from like the age of eight to about eleven. "

Pimblett then proved that his childhood arthritis did not affect his flexibility by putting his leg behind his head. 'The Baddy' has always been an intriguing character, and this is another small fun fact about his childhood. The only thing better than his personality is his exciting fights.

Watch Paddy Pimblett discuss his childhood arthritis below:

Paddy Pimblett gives his biggest regret in life

During the same interview, Pimblett was asked about his biggest regret in life. The 27-year-old responded by saying he went into a fight with a broken hand, lost, and regretted not pulling out.

The fight he was referring to was his last loss against Soren Bak in 2018 at Cage Warriors 96. 'The Baddy' explained his biggest regret by saying:

"The only one thing I can regret is fighting with a broken hand when I shouldn't have fought, but I didn't wanna let everyone down, so I didn't pull out. I lost, yeah. I lost the fight...That's one of me big regrets, not pulling out of that fight."

After that loss, Pimblett won his next two Cage Warriors fights in the first round and then signed with the UFC. 'The Baddy' is now 2-0 in the UFC, with his next fight at UFC London on July 23 against Jordan Leavitt.

Leavitt is 3-1 in the UFC and marks a step up in competition for Pimblett. 'The Monkey King' has spiced up the fight by claiming he will knockout 'The Paddy' and then twerk on him. If the Liverpool native can score an impressive win, his massive fanbase will continue to grow.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London 🔥 https://t.co/Z7kELshtn3

