Paddy Pimblett details the time he was choked unconscious to former Manchester United player Gary Neville - "I got put to sleep in London"

UK MMA star Paddy Pimblett isn’t one to shy away from his losses. In a recent conversation with football legend and former Manchester United player Gary Neville, Pimblett opened up about what many consider to be his worst MMA defeat.

The loss in question transpired at Cage Warriors 60 in London, England, on October 5, 2013. Pimblett faced Cameron Else in a bantamweight bout at the event and lost via first-round submission, courtesy of an anaconda choke that rendered him unconscious.

Watch the finish below:

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin

#UFCVegas52

Cameron Else putting Paddy Pimblett to sleep in 2013 Cameron Else putting Paddy Pimblett to sleep in 2013#UFCVegas52 https://t.co/TpQ5Jzqbny

Neville visited the Next Generation MMA gym in Liverpool, home to Paddy Pimblett and other notable MMA fighters such as Molly McCann. He questioned ‘The Baddy’ about the time he was choked unconscious in an MMA bout. Responding to the same, Pimblett stated:

“Yeah, I got put to sleep in London when I was 18 years of age. I wrestled up into the single, and he anaconda’d me.” ‘The Baddy’ added, “There’s a video on Twitter they had; everyone who hates me always posts it every day.”

Watch Pimblett discuss the topic at 7:03 in the video below:

Josh Thomson believes Paddy Pimblett’s next fight will answer questions regarding his grappling prowess

'The Baddy' boasts an MMA record of 18 wins and 3 losses. Pimblett is widely-revered for his durability and has only been stopped once in his career, losing the aforementioned Else fight via submission in 2013. The Liverpudlian has significantly improved his grappling ever since.

Paddy Pimblett subsequently captured the Cage Warriors featherweight title in the ensuing years. He currently competes in the UFC lightweight division, where he’s amassed a 2-0 record thus far.

Earlier this year, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson weighed in on Pimblett’s upcoming fight, a lightweight matchup against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on July 23. On the Weighing In podcast, Thomson emphasized that fighting a crafty grappler like Leavitt will reveal how good Pimblett’s grappling truly is.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



returns to the O2 against Jordan Leavitt on July 23.



Paddy Pimblett brought the party last time out Another banger added to #UFCLondon @theufcbaddy returns to the O2 against Jordan Leavitt on July 23.Paddy Pimblett brought the party last time out Another banger added to #UFCLondon!@theufcbaddy returns to the O2 against Jordan Leavitt on July 23.Paddy Pimblett brought the party last time out 🔥 https://t.co/NaDrIbt79e

Thomson opined that Paddy Pimblett is more explosive and has an advantage on the feet, but his grappling skills are often overestimated. While he foresees Pimblett beating Leavitt on the feet, Thomson explained:

“I mean, Paddy got his good wins. You know what, he’s dealt with some adversity in both fights. He’s got the wins. This is gonna be a big fight in terms of if this fight does hit the ground, we’re going to find out if his grappling is better than Leavitt.”

Watch the podcast episode below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far