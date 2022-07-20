"Even Logan Paul was using my name for publicity" - Paddy Pimblett explains why he doesn't need to chase fights

Paddy Pimblett recently offered a candid take on his personal star power and clout ever since his foray into the promotion. 'The Baddy' admitted that he was often name-checked and called out by fighters for attention, including YouTubers like Logan Paul.

'The Maverick', during a recent interaction with Brian Davis on The True Geordie podcast, declared his intentions of going toe-to-toe against Pimblett inside the octagon after UFC President Dana White expressed interest in a collaboration with Paul.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the latest edition of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, 'The Baddy' offered fans some insight into why he refuses to call out fighters and chase them for fights:

"I don't care. I don't mention anyone's name. People talk about me and I mean people talk about me because I'm the boy, I'm the new kid on the block that people can't keep my name out their mouth. Just like hand sanitizer by using me for some clout. Everyone uses my name for publicity. Even Logan Paul was using my name for publicity the other day, you know what I mean? That's how big of a deal I am."

Paddy Pimblett unafraid to compete against any opponent in the UFC

Paddy Pimblett recently declared that he is vehemently against the idea of refusing fights in the UFC. The Englishman admitted that he is always unafraid to lock horns with any opponent that the matchmakers choose to put in front of him.

The 27-year-old opened up about the same in an interview that was subsequently shared with fans on social media:

"I've said it in the past plenty of times, whatever name gets sent to me in a contract I will sign. I don't care who it is, where you're from. It just doesn't matter to me."

'The Baddy' currently finds himself on a collision course with rising UFC lightweight prospect Jordan Leavitt. The duo are all set to lock horns at The O2 Arena in London as the promotion makes its way back to the UK.

As the fight inches closer, Pimblett is brimming with confidence. He recently vowed to make short work of 'The Monkey King' and bring the fight to an end in the very first round itself.

