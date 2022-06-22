"The most depressing week of me life" - Paddy Pimblett expresses disappointment at being unable to attend Glastonbury music festival

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has admitted that this week is the most "depressing week" of his life. The British fighter is reacting to his inability to attend the UK's Glastonbury music festival.

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to face American Jordan Leavitt when he steps back into the octagon on UK soil for the second time this year. The promotion is set to return for another London-held UFC Fight Night next month.

Given his place on the card, 'The Baddy' is unable to take time away from camp to attend Glastonbury, something that's clearly left him frustrated. He posted on Twitter:

"Waking up seeing everyone going to @glastonbury has hit me hard, 1st ever time I've had a ticket & cant go cause of me fight going to be the most depressing week of me life I can't wait till it's over. @emilyeavis I need some VIP bands for next year I'm not fighting Glasto first"

Often criticized for his out-of-camp lifestyle, fans of the Liverpudlian are sure to gain confidence from the fact that Pimblett is taking his fight preparations seriously. The British fighter is currently one of the UK's biggest prospects in the UFC and is looking to make it three wins from three in the organization.

Although he remains unranked now, Pimblett's two UFC victories were first-round finishes that earned him two Performance of the Night bonuses. The lightweight division is widely regarded as one of the most stacked, meaning 'The Baddy' must continue his fine performances in order to try and crack the division's rankings.

Logan Paul wants to fight Paddy Pimblett in the octagon

Although Jake Paul is known for calling out UFC fighters for boxing matches, it appears as if his brother Logan has gone one step further, admitting he'd be willing to fight Pimblett in the UFC octagon.

Logan Paul recently welcomed Dana White onto his Impaulsive podcast. The UFC president has had public disputes with Jake Paul in recent times, but Logan's relationship with the UFC president is far from broken.

In fact, White confirmed that'd he'd allow Logan Paul to fight in the UFC, something he'd refused to let Jake Paul do.

Fast forward to this week and Logan Paul appeared on the True Geordie Podcast, during which the former Disney star admitted that he wants to fight Paddy Pimblett.

“I’m taking out Paddy ‘The Baddy', dude. I’m taking him out... I’m gonna get him. Kick to the jaw, brother.”

Should the pair ever meet in the octagon, Logan Paul would be the first of the 'new wave' of content creators-turned-boxers to make the walk to the octagon rather than the squared circle.

While Paddy Pimblett is certainly focused on his upcoming fight in July, the Liverpudlian is unlikely to turn down what would be his biggest payday to face Logan Paul.

