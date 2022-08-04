"Taxman's not getting my money" - Paddy Pimblett doesn't want to fight at Madison Square Garden in New York for UFC 281

Paddy Pimblett has become a full-blown superstar, and most MMA fans are excited about his next fight. Rumors have surfaced about Pimblett and Molly McCann potentially fighting at Madison Square Garden in November, but 'The Baddy' has shut down those rumors.

Fighters in the past have been open about disliking New York fights because of excessive state taxes. With the UFC traveling to MSG for UFC 281, the rumored plan was to stack a fight card with superstars like Pimblett and McCann. Unfortunately, that seems unlikely.

While being interviewed on The Pat McAfee Show, Pimblett had this to say about fighting in New York:

"Come on, lad. That's the taxman just taking all me dough. That's what's happening, lad. The taxman's not getting my money in New York."

Pimblett is now 3-0 in the UFC after his second-round submission against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London. The unranked UFC lightweight likely won't be fighting any elite talent soon, but 'The Baddy' has been a crossover superstar, bringing a new audience to MMA, which is always crucial for the growth of the sport.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's interview on The Pat McAfee Show below:

Paddy Pimblett reveals when and where he wants to fight next

If Pimblett wants to avoid New York, he needs to change the UFC's plan. During the post-fight press conference for Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Dana White was asked what's next for 'The Baddy' and had this to say:

"I think what we do next is we take him to either Boston or New York and he ends up on pay-per-view then you bring him to Vegas"

MMA mania @mmamania Dana White’s plans for Paddy Pimblett- location wise Dana White’s plans for Paddy Pimblett- location wise https://t.co/66iVdtvlMx

Pimblett fighting at MSG would be a massive opportunity to sell tickets. With that said, White was also interested in 'The Baddy' fighting in Boston. During the same episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the Liverpool native had this to say about where and when he wants to fight next:

"Vegas, December, lad."

Wherever Pimblett fights, fans are going to show up. At 27 years old, 'The Baddy' has become a must-see fighter. The question is, can he evolve into a legitimate title contender? Only time will tell.

