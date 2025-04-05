  • home icon
  • Paddy Pimblett gets brutally honest about why he has no shortage of doubters

Paddy Pimblett gets brutally honest about why he has no shortage of doubters

By Subham
Modified Apr 05, 2025 17:40 GMT
UFC 314 Press Conference - Source: Getty
Paddy Pimblett reveals why he has no shortage of doubters. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett has opened up about why he has so many individuals questioning his abilities. Pimblett will lock horns with Michael Chandler in the co-main event at UFC 314.

The Brit has a record of 22-3 and boasts wins over King Green and Tony Ferguson, among others. 'The Baddy,' now the No. 12-ranked lightweight, can climb the rankings by defeating Chandler in the upcoming battle.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Pimblett was asked by Paul Felder about what he thinks about doubters and the reasons behind people questioning his abilities. He responded by saying:

"I don’t know. I think it’s because I still look like a 16-year-old boy. People look at me, look at the hair, and think that I’m not a fully grown man, what I am now. People think if people were to get in the cage with them and when I get in the cage with them and they feel my strength and they feel my technique, they get a sudden realisation."
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (2:08):

youtube-cover
Michael Chandler is not taking Paddy Pimblett "lightly"

Ahead of the UFC 314 fight against Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler has faced two losses on the trot against Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

In the aforementioned interview, Chandler revealed he isn’t taking the Pimblett bout as an easy one. He said:

"It’s gonna happen, man. The sport of mixed martial arts it is a sport at the end of the day. You got to focus on the X’s and the O’s and the wins and losses. But when it comes to strength of schedule, when it comes to a guy who came in and said what he was going to do and then do it… That has been strength of schedule thus far."
He added:

"But I’m not taking Paddy lightly… I’m looking at Paddy like he is the most dangerous guy who I can possibly face on April 12th." [2:47]
