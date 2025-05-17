Paddy Pimblett gets honest about what he would've done in Islam Makhachev's shoes regarding Ilia Topuria and Jack Della Maddalena fights

Paddy Pimblett shared his unfiltered take on what he would’ve done in Islam Makhachev’s position with the whole Ilia Topuria situation.

Ad

Makhachev will move up to welterweight to fight Jack Della Maddalena after Belal Muhammad’s loss cleared the path. But in doing so, he leaves behind a lightweight title picture that was beginning to heat up.

Topuria had already vacated his featherweight belt to chase gold at 155, and a potential showdown with Makhachev excited the fans. However, now that the fight is off the radar, Pimblett said that he would’ve taken on Topuria first, then fought Della Maddalena a few months later.

Ad

Trending

Speaking in a recent interview on UFC on TNT Sports, he said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If I was Islam, I would have fought Topuria, beat Topuria, and then fought Jack Della four months later in Abu Dhabi. But I can see why Islam didn’t fight Topuria [and] he’s already beat featherweights twice, saying he doesn’t want another featherweight. Loads of people think Ilia beats Islam, which I don’t."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pimblett's take hinted towards a version of events that would’ve checked all the right boxes. However, Makhachev, having already beaten Alexander Volkanovski twice, made it clear he’s not interested in another fight with a featherweight fighter moving up.

Topuria will now face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight title. Makhachev, meanwhile, prepares for a welterweight clash with Della Maddalena potentially later this year.

Paddy Pimblett calls out UFC's alleged double standards in Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev's case

Paddy Pimblett isn’t buying the UFC’s decision to strip Islam Makhachev of his lightweight title while Jon Jones continues to hold onto heavyweight gold. Makhachev recently vacated his belt to move up and chase a second title at welterweight.

Ad

Pimblett pointed out that Jones has fought just once since winning the heavyweight crown in early 2023, while Makhachev defended his title four times, including multiple short-notice bouts. Sharing his thoughts on the situation in the aforementioned interview with TNT Sports, he said:

"If you're making Islam vacate, [Jon] Jones needs to be stripped. If you're making Islam vacate after 4 defenses, fighting people on short notice, you should let him try and be double champ."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.