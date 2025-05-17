  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Paddy Pimblett gets honest about what he would've done in Islam Makhachev's shoes regarding Ilia Topuria and Jack Della Maddalena fights

Paddy Pimblett gets honest about what he would've done in Islam Makhachev's shoes regarding Ilia Topuria and Jack Della Maddalena fights

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified May 17, 2025 03:48 GMT
Paddy Pimblett weighs in on Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett weighs in on Islam Makhachev's situation. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Paddy Pimblett shared his unfiltered take on what he would’ve done in Islam Makhachev’s position with the whole Ilia Topuria situation.

Ad

Makhachev will move up to welterweight to fight Jack Della Maddalena after Belal Muhammad’s loss cleared the path. But in doing so, he leaves behind a lightweight title picture that was beginning to heat up.

Topuria had already vacated his featherweight belt to chase gold at 155, and a potential showdown with Makhachev excited the fans. However, now that the fight is off the radar, Pimblett said that he would’ve taken on Topuria first, then fought Della Maddalena a few months later.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking in a recent interview on UFC on TNT Sports, he said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If I was Islam, I would have fought Topuria, beat Topuria, and then fought Jack Della four months later in Abu Dhabi. But I can see why Islam didn’t fight Topuria [and] he’s already beat featherweights twice, saying he doesn’t want another featherweight. Loads of people think Ilia beats Islam, which I don’t."
Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Ad

Pimblett's take hinted towards a version of events that would’ve checked all the right boxes. However, Makhachev, having already beaten Alexander Volkanovski twice, made it clear he’s not interested in another fight with a featherweight fighter moving up.

Topuria will now face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight title. Makhachev, meanwhile, prepares for a welterweight clash with Della Maddalena potentially later this year.

Paddy Pimblett calls out UFC's alleged double standards in Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev's case

Paddy Pimblett isn’t buying the UFC’s decision to strip Islam Makhachev of his lightweight title while Jon Jones continues to hold onto heavyweight gold. Makhachev recently vacated his belt to move up and chase a second title at welterweight.

Ad

Pimblett pointed out that Jones has fought just once since winning the heavyweight crown in early 2023, while Makhachev defended his title four times, including multiple short-notice bouts. Sharing his thoughts on the situation in the aforementioned interview with TNT Sports, he said:

"If you're making Islam vacate, [Jon] Jones needs to be stripped. If you're making Islam vacate after 4 defenses, fighting people on short notice, you should let him try and be double champ."
Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications