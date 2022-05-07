"Within the distance" - Paddy Pimblett gives final prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje matchup

UK MMA stalwart Paddy Pimblett has been heralded amongst the most popular stars in the UFC today. ‘The Baddy,’ who’s been touted by many as a future UFC lightweight champion, has weighed in on the upcoming UFC lightweight title fight.

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC 274—set to take place tonight, May 7. The fight was initially scheduled to be a UFC lightweight title defense for Oliveira. However, 'Do Bronx' missed weight at the official UFC 274 weigh-ins.

On his final weigh-in attempt, Olivera weighed 155.5 pounds, which is 0.5 pounds above the lightweight title bout limit of 155 pounds. As a result, Oliveira was stripped of his UFC lightweight title. He is the first UFC champion to lose his title due to a failed weight cut.

Meanwhile, Gaethje made championship weight, weighing in at 155 pounds. Oliveira won’t be eligible to win the title even if he beats Gaethje. Nevertheless, since Gaethje made weight, he’ll be crowned the new UFC lightweight champion if he beats Oliveira.

Paddy Pimblett has suggested that Oliveira seemingly had a bad weight cut, which is why he’s picking Gaethje to beat him at UFC 274. Predicting a stoppage victory for Gaethje, 'The Baddy' stated:

“What’s going down, people. I’m here at the UFC 274 weigh-ins. The [UFC] lightweight title, but only one person will be fighting for it now. And I think he [Justin Gaethje] is gonna get his hand raised, especially after Charles [Oliveira] missing weight. I think Gaethje is gonna win this within the distance.”

Watch Paddy Pimblett’s prediction for the Oliveira-Gaethje matchup in the ESPN MMA video below:

Paddy Pimblett outlines his slow and steady approach to capturing UFC gold

The consensus is that Paddy Pimblett is likely to face undefeated lightweight Ottman Azaitar at the upcoming UFC London fight card on July 23. Regardless, this matchup has yet to be officially announced by the UFC.

The consensus is that Azaitar will surely be a step-up for Pimblett from his recent opposition. With that being said, many have been clamoring for ‘The Baddy’ to fight higher-ranked opponents, particularly due to how big of a star he already is.

In an edition of the Food Truck Diaries, Pimblett discussed this and asserted that he’s in no rush to fight ranked lightweight contenders or the champion right away. Highlighting his patient and tactful approach to winning the UFC lightweight belt, ‘The Baddy’ said:

“I'll take it one step at a time. I'll take each step one fight at a time and eventually I will take the belt and eventually I will be called the best in the world."

