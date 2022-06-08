Paddy Pimblett hails Leon Edwards as UK's "best chance" for a UFC title

UFC prospect Paddy Pimblett believes that welterweight Leon Edwards is the UK's best chance for another UFC title.

Edwards, whose last loss in the octagon came against current champion Kamaru Usman in 2015, seems destined for a shot at gold next. 'Rocky' has amassed an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak, which includes notable wins over Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone and Nate Diaz.

Paddy Pimblett recently took to Twitter to ask his followers who they'd like to appear on his podcast. One fan asked 'The Baddy' if it was possible to book Leon Edwards.

Responding to the tweet, Pimblett admitted that he'd love to have Edwards on the show, whilst also praising the welterweight contender.

"I'd love to have him on, the UK's best chance at a world champ in the UFC, @Leon_edwardsmma"

It finally seems as though Leon Edwards will get his title shot and a rematch against Kamaru Usman. If he does, 'Rocky' will be hoping to become the second British UFC champion, with the first and only man to achieve the feat so far being Michael Bisping in 2016.

Dana White confirmed in March that Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards next. During an interview with BT Sport, the UFC president said:

"He absolutely deserves the next title shot, and yes, I'm wishing for nothing but good luck for Edwards this year, he's had a rough run... Usman, we're waiting for his hand to get cleared. His hand gets cleared and he's got the fight."

Catch the full interview below:

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently recovering from hand surgery. Complications in his rehab have delayed his return to the octagon. Thankfully, however, it doesn't seem too serious and the welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards is expected to happen before the end of 2022.

Should 'Rocky' conquer Usman, Paddy Pimblett and fans will be hoping he agrees to appear on his podcast.

Paddy Pimblett admits Tom Aspinall never got back to him about appearing on his podcast

The UK seems almost spoilt for talent right now in the UFC. The rising stock of fighters such as Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall, Leon Edwards, Arnold Allen and Molly McCann have certainly put the region on the map since Michael Bisping's retirement.

In another response to the 27-year-old's podcast tweet, one fan asked if it would be possible for Pimblett to book heavyweight Tom Aspinall for an appearance. In response, 'The Baddy' revealed that he had tried to book Aspinall before, but never received a response.

"Reached out to him on insta a few months back, lad never got back to me"

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy @1967Billy_ @Leon_edwardsmma Reached out to him on insta few months back lad never got back to me @1967Billy_ @Leon_edwardsmma Reached out to him on insta few months back lad never got back to me 😢

Aspinall has appeared five times in the UFC, finishing all his opponents in the first or second round, earning himself four Performance of the Night bonuses. Aspinall and Pimblett both appeared on the same card at UFC London in March.

Fast forward to July 23 and both fighters will yet again step in the cage in front of their home crowd at another UK-held UFC Fight Night, once again headlined by Aspinall.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far