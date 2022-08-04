Create
"The only other person I can think of who is banned on Twitter is Donald Trump" - Paddy Pimblett goes in hard on "gang of b*tches" running Twitter after his account got banned

Paddy Pimblett before fighting at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall (Image via Getty)
JFoMMATalk
JFoMMATalk
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 04, 2022 08:53 PM IST

Paddy Pimblett has been suspended on Twitter once again. 'The Baddy' tends to get into arguments with trolls, ultimately leading to the suspension of his account on multiple social media platforms. The Liverpool native has now called out Twitter once again.

Pimblett's account got suspended the night before UFC London. It's all fun and games until he misses out on a massive influx of followers after his thrilling performance against Jordan Leavitt, which ultimately leads to the UFC lightweight making more money.

Paddy Pimblett submits Jordan Leavitt in the second round at #UFCLondon 😤(via @SportsCenter) https://t.co/XOPKiPQmNS

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Pimblett went off on his Twitter suspension by saying:

"People give me s**t, so I don't let the trolls win and give it back. And my account get banned for it. Cause Twitter's a gang of b***hes... Elon [Musk], buy Twitter lad and stop flapping... I've joined an elusive list, haven't I? The only other person I can think of that's banned on Twitter is Donald Trump."

Pimblett's social media accounts getting suspended is a missed opportunity considering he has to keep restarting his follower count. Social media is a consistent way to make good money nowadays, and his cult-like following continues to have to search for his new account.

Watch Paddy Pimblett on The Pat McAfee Show below:

youtube-cover

What's next for Paddy Pimblett?

UFC president Dana White recently said the plan for Pimblett is to fight in Boston or New York, and then to take him to Las Vegas. After all the attention 'The Baddy' has drawn, it's hard to see him fighting on anything other than pay-per-views moving forward.

Dana White’s plans for Paddy Pimblett- location wise https://t.co/66iVdtvlMx

However, rumors of Pimblett fighting at Madison Square Garden by the end of the year were shut down. During the same interview, the Liverpool native had this to say about fighting in New York:

Also Read Story Continues below
"Come on, lad. That's the taxman just taking all me dough. That's what's happening, lad. The taxman's not getting my money in New York."

Pimblett's last win against Leavitt at UFC London was his best yet. The momentum and fanbase for 'The Baddy' continues to grow. It's only a matter of time before he finds himself headlining a major event.

Edited by Harvey Leonard

