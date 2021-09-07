Paddy Pimblett height: How tall is the UFC newcomer compared to other lightweights?

Paddy Pimblett is 5'10". The Liverpudlian's height is the same as that of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib 'The Eagle' Nurmagomedov.

The Russian's former foe Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier is one inch shorter than Pimblett and the Dagestani fighter. The Lousianan stands at 5'9".

Pimblett is also taller than UFC's biggest star Conor McGregor. Like his rival, Poirier, the Irishman stands at 5'9". Former interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje is one inch taller than 'The Baddy'. 'The Highlight' is 5'11".

Meanwhile, both Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker stand at 6'0", which is two inches taller than Paddy Pimblett.

Michael Bisping praises Paddy Pimblett for his triumphant debut at UFC Vegas 36

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping praised rising MMA star Paddy Pimblett for his amazing debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till.

"He said he was gonna steal the show and I was like, 'Paddy, don't put so much pressure on yourself,' but that's what he did. He came out here and definitely stole the show. I'm sure that's what most people are talking about right now," said Michael Bisping in his interview with BT Sport.

Pimblett took on Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout. In the main card opener, the Englishman finished the Brazilian in the very first round. But the 26-year-old's victory did not come without any adversity.

Paddy Pimblett was rocked at one point during the fight and looked to be in trouble. However, the British fighter managed to regain his senses and ended his debut with a knockout soon after.

When asked about the moment Pimblett was wobbled early on in the fight, Bisping said:

"There's a couple of things that I'm sure he didn't count on happening, like those left hooks finding the mark and, like I said in our interview, he almost got wobbled and knocked out. But that was what made for a great fight. That was gonna make Paddy's star even brighter."

You can watch the full video of Michael Bisping's interview with BT Sport below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard