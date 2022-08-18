"You've never kicked a ball before!" - Paddy Pimblett laughs off Dave Portnoy's plans to win soccer World Cup for USA with athletes like LeBron James

UFC rising star Paddy Pimblett has laughed off Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy's hopes of the USA winning the FIFA World Cup with "big" basketball athletes.

On episode 40 of Pimblett's YouTube channel Chattin Pony, the Liverpudlian saw the funny side of things by responding to Dave Portnoy's claims that he could assemble a team that includes the likes of NBA star LeBron James to win the world's biggest tournament. He said:

"If you looked on most football players, you say soccer players aren't that big, compared to basketball players, they're like big men. Most football players aren't. Nah, that's not happening. You've never kicked a ball before. You've never kicked a ball."

Portnoy stated that he could win the mega-event if he is able to assemble various American athletes to train as a soccer team, which was immediately refuted by Pimblett, who is a Liverpool FC supporter.

Portnoy then added that Americans can excel at anything that they focus on. But the 45-year-old insisted that he would pick a team of tall basketball players who would move well in soccer. He also added that he played the sport during his childhood.

The FIFA World Cup begins on November 20 this year, with the event taking place for the first time in the winter. Thirty-two nations will fight for the biggest prize in the sport of football with the finals set for December 18.

Watch Dave Portnoy chat with Paddy Pimblett below:

Dave Portnoy describes experience walking out with Paddy Pimblett at UFC London

Dave Portnoy, who signed Paddy Pimblett as the brand ambassador for Barstool Sports, also sat cageside to watch Pimblett's win over Jordan Leavitt. However, Portnoy first accompanied the Englishman during his entrance at the O2 arena, calling the entire experience "surreal". He said:

"I never dreamed I'd be in that situation ever. It's just one of those surreal moments, that you know there's very few things, like in the world, probably like a fight entrance - like a big fight entrance. So it was surreal. The whole experience."

Pimblett's latest win puts him at 3-0 since debuting in the UFC back in September 2021. Since then, 'The Baddy' has meteorically risen, climbing up the lightweight rankings with an expected move up to PPV in his next fight later this year.

The Liverpudlian is expected to start facing ranked opponents in his upcoming fights, which will be a real test for the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion. With everyone noticing his immense potential, the 27-year-old has a long way to go before he achieves major success in the UFC.

Watch Paddy Pimblett before his win at UFC London below:

