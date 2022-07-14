"It's gonna be iconic" - Paddy Pimblett reveals his plans for upcoming fight against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett returns to action at the next UFC London on July 23. It's the second card held at the O2 Arena since the start of 2022, and a lot of that has to do with the excitement and interest Pimblett has generated.

Pimblett's last fight was a first round submission of Rodrigo Vargas. This time he faces Jordan Leavitt and 'The Baddy' is promising a knockout in addition to entertainment across the board. In a new promotional video released by UFC Europe, Pimblett said:

"You can expect the same as always from me. I'm the most entertaining fight on the card. I come to fight, I put on a show for everyone, everyone knows that. Whether we're fighting, whether it's the entrance, people are coming to this show to watch me, to watch yours truly. Simple as. I'm going to top that this time round, easily. Last time was special but this time it's gonna be iconic. It's going to be next level s***."

Paddy Pimblett is 18-3 (2-0 UFC) and on a four fight win streak, all via finish. Jordan Leavitt is 10-1 (3-1 UFC) and on a two victory run. Six of Leavitt's wins have come via submission so Pimblett will have to watch out on the ground, which may be why the Liverpool native is focusing on a knockout win this time around.

Paddy Pimblett signed a new contract with the UFC and is now making "big money"

It was a real question as to whether Paddy Pimblett would fight at the second UFC London of the year. As the card filled up, Pimblett refused to commit and implied it was up to his management and the UFC to work something out.

Many suspected what had to be worked out was a new contract, as Pimblett revealed he only made $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win in his last fight. Sure, he also earned a $50,000 performance bonus as well, but for a marquee attraction like Paddy 'The Baddy,' that's still not enough money.

Fortunately, Paddy Pimblett ended up being a late addition to the UFC London lineup. Not coincidentally, his manager Graham Boylan revealed soon after that Pimblett had gotten a new UFC contract with a substantial raise. He told Mirror Fighting:

“Everybody goes into the UFC on a standard contract. There’s no difference what you do, you have to go and prove yourself. I can categorically tell you now that contract’s gone, that’s gone - he’s on f***ing big money now. It is what it is, but I’m just happy for him.”

So now everyone gets what they want. The UFC gets its next potential superstar onto its big London show, the UK fans get to cheer for their man Paddy Pimblett, and Pimblett now makes enough per fight to accept more challenges moving forward.

