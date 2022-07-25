"I hope they come rock bottom" - Liverpool fan Paddy Pimblett makes his scorn for Manchester City known after UFC London

Paddy Pimblett has yet again reiterated his dislike for the Manchester City football club. An avid football fan, it's no secret that the surging UFC lightweight contender's loyalties lie with Liverpool F.C.

At the post-fight press conference following the recently concluded UFC London event, Pimblett said he wishes that Manchester City will finish rock bottom in the Premier League this season and get relegated to the Football League Championship:

"For me mate Simon who celebrates every goal that Man City score, I hope they come rock bottom, rock bottom and never come back up..."

Watch the interview below:

Those who follow the Premier League regularly will know that Pimblett's desire to see Manchester City hit rock bottom is unlikely to be fulfilled anytime soon. Manchester City happen to be the most dominant team in the league right now, having won the league six times over the past ten years.

They are also the current holders of the Premier League title. Liverpool finished second to the 'Cityzens' last season.

Paddy Pimblett delivers emotional speech regarding mental health following UFC London

Paddy Pimblett picked up an emphatic second-round submission win over Jordan Leavitt at the recently concluded UFC London event this past weekend. Leavitt tried to impose his grappling game in the first-round, failing to establish any sort of dominance despite successfully completing multiple takedowns.

In the second round, Pimblett managed to take Leavitt's back as soon as the fight got to the ground, locking in a deep rear-naked choke and forcing him to submit. Following his win, Pimblett delivered an emotional speech about the importance of mental health.

He said:

"I woke up on Friday morning at 4 a.m. to a message that one of me friends back home had killed himself. This was five hours before me weigh-in. So, Ricky, lad, that’s for you. There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone. Speak to anyone. People would rather — I know I’d rather me mate cry on me shoulder — than go to his funeral next week. So, please, let’s get rid of this stigma, and men start talking."

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Paddy Pimblett wins and then delivers a beautiful message about mental health Paddy Pimblett wins and then delivers a beautiful message about mental health https://t.co/zbMR4W2Cx8

