"Wouldn’t have won the league without the refs in their pockets" - Paddy Pimblett on Manchester City beating Liverpool to the EPL title by a whisker

Paddy Pimblett jibes at EPL champs Manchester City
Anurag Mitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 26, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Paddy Pimblett is a proud Liverpudlian and has always been a very vocal supporter of Liverpool Football Club, which competes in the top-tier of English football. Despite having a brilliant season in the English Premier League, Liverpool finished runners-up in the end, falling behind Manchester City by just a solitary point.

The surging UFC lightweight prospect took to Twitter to react to Manchester City winning the EPL title, taking a jibe at the 'Citizens.' 'The Baddy' claimed that City only won the league title because they apparently had the referees "in their pockets."

"Wouldn’t have won the league without the refs in their pockets," Pimblett wrote.
Wouldn’t have won the league without the refs in their pockets 💩🤮 twitter.com/chrislouisohar…

Is Paddy Pimblett competing at UFC London on July 23?

Paddy Pimblett has been off to a flying start since making his UFC debut back in September last year. The 27-year-old has picked up back-to-back first-round finishes inside the octagon and happens to attract a lot of eyeballs every time he steps inside the cage due to his outspoken persona. Needless to say, the Englishman has a bright future ahead.

Paddy Pimblett is expected to enter the octagon on July 23 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Pimblett, however, is yet to confirm whether he is fighting on the London card. Pimblett responded to his name being pegged across that of Ottman Azaitar's on Dana White's matchmaking board. He said:

"I see that thing the other day, some baldy fella, they had me on a board with. My name was across from his It was on the board. I don't even know who he is or if I'm fighting him, the little mushroom,"
🚨BREAKING: The UFC have a plan to potentially make Paddy Pimblett vs. Ottoman Azaitar at #UFCLondon on July 23rd.#UFCLondon #UFC #MMA https://t.co/0JyisNBLUN
On his UFC debut, Pimblett knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round of their clash at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. In his second fight, Pimblett picked up a first-round submission win against Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall in London back in March earlier this year.

If he doesn't end up fighting Azaitar, it will be interesting to see who Pimblett faces in his next fight.

Edited by Matt Boone
