"Ready to kill this Mexican" - Paddy Pimblett on his next fight against Rodrigo Vargas

Paddy Pimblett is hyped for his matchup against 'Kazula' Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

In an episode of his YouTube vlog series BaddyTV, Pimblett gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his training camp. 'The Baddy' said that he's now in shape for his sophomore UFC outing, adding that he's capable of going five rounds.

Speaking about his upcoming fight, the up-and-coming lightweight star said:

"Five rounds, nice and easy. F***ing... Ready to kill this Mexican, you know, lad. Obviously, I don't want to kill him. I'm not gonna kill him, but metaphorically, I'm gonna f***ing kill him. Poor bas****."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's vlog below:

Pimblett will take on Vargas in front of his home crowd in London, England. It will be the first time the UFC will return to Europe since March 2019. Fight Night 204 will also mark Pimblett's first fight in his home country since signing with the UFC.

The London event will be headlined by Pimblett's compatriot and fellow prospect Tom Aspinall. He will take on Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight showdown.

Paddy Pimblett promises 'greatest walkout ever' against Rodrigo Vargas

One of the hottest prospects from the UK, Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut at Fight Night 191. His maiden appearance in the promotion took place inside the UFC Apex in front of a relatively small audience.

The Liverpool-based fan favorite has vowed to walk out to his signature entrance in front of his hometown crowd.

During his Cage Warriors days, Pimblett's trademark walkout song was a mash-up of Lethal Industry by Tiesto and Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. He usually brings his infectious energy by bouncing around and clapping while the audience does the same.

Check out Pimblett's walkout prior to his UFC days:

Speaking about his potential hometown advantage in an interview with Sportsmail, Pimblett said:

"A fight is a fight for me lad. It doesn't matter where it is at the end of the day. Obviously it is going to be great when I walk out, because Vargas is never going to have been in an atmosphere like that."

Pimblett added:

"He's going to be like 'What is going on here, this is a festival; this is like a festival with everyone screaming his name,' that's going to get to him. That'll happen wherever I fight now when there's a crowd."

