Paddy Pimblett pens emotional tribute after Molly McCann's retirement at UFC London: "Heartbreaking night"

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his octagon return next month against Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event of UFC 314. The No.12-ranked lightweight was on hand at UFC Fight Night 255 to support close friend Molly McCann.

The event saw McCann suffering a first-round submission loss to Alexia Thainara. It marked her fourth loss in her past five fights, with three of those losses coming via first-round submission. After the loss, the 34-year-old decided to hang up her gloves.

Following McCann's retirement, Pimblett shared a message of support for 'Meatball' on Instagram. He wrote:

"Heartbreaking night last night watching my big sister retire. Been there with her from the start and will always be there this may be the end of her fighting career but it’s far from the end of mine and her friendship. That’s till death do us part ❤️ UKMMA women’s legend first English woman to get a win in the UFC and has one of the best knockouts in women’s UFC and combat sports history."

Pimblett continued:

"Her legacy will live on forever 👌🏻 emotional isn’t even the word for last night but even when I was crying the meatball will never fail to make me laugh when she said “haven’t done bad for a lesbo who was working in Subway have I” 🤣 🤣 🤣 love u @meatballmolly and always will me big sis 🤗 😘 ❤️"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's message to Molly McCann below:

Paddy Pimblett shares how he would react to Michael Chandler attempting to fight dirty

Michael Chandler has been accused of fighting dirty in each of his past two bouts. Paddy Pimblett recently sat down with Jon Anik of ESPN MMA, where he revealed how he would react to 'Iron' attempting to fight dirty at UFC 314. He stated:

"If I was in that position, if I'm Charles [Oliveira], I'm saying, 'ref, what are you doing here?' That was some bad refereeing right there, but obviously, I've seen the [Dustin] Poirier one as well. Poirier saying he tried to fish hook him to get the choke and stuff like that. I'll do the same thing as Poirier if that happens. I'll bite his fingers, try to cut it off with my teeth."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments on Michael Chandler below (7:00):

