Paddy Pimblett plans to "expose" Michael Chandler's most feared attributes at UFC 314: "His knees are terrible"

Paddy Pimblett believes he is aware of his UFC 314 opponent, Michael Chandler's shortcomings. The Brit, who is unbeaten in the UFC, has three of his wins in the promotion via submission.

In his last outing at UFC 304, the Liverpudlian became the first fighter in the promotion to submit octagon veteran King Green.

Meanwhile, 'Iron' has lost four of his last five bouts and would look to return to winning ways this weekend. But 'The Baddy' thinks he can overpower his American foe.

In a recent interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Pimblett said:

"Chandler’s always been known as fast and explosive, and I think I’m going to expose that he’s not fast anymore. He’s not as explosive as he once was. His knees are terrible. He is not going to be able to have as good movement, and I’m going to take that away from him."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Michael Chandler below (9:00):

In the same interview, 'The Baddy' appeared certain that he would outwrestle Chandler, as he thinks he is the superior MMA wrestler between the two.

Conor McGregor is interested in Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett bout

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently hinted at potential retirement. 'The Notorious' has been out of the octagon since suffering a drastic leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. McGregor was scheduled to lock horns with Michael Chandler in 2024, but he pulled out due to a toe injury.

Due to McGregor's political aspirations and business engagements, fans doubt whether he will return to the octagon. However, the Irishman again teased his comeback with a sparring clip on Instagram. He wrote:

"I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

