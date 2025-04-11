Bo Nickal takes a personal jibe at Paddy Pimblett, urges Michael Chandler not to lose at UFC 314

Bo Nickal has taken a light-hearted jab at UFC lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett ahead of the latter's clash against Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

The Brit is popular for switching up his hair game before entering the octagon, as witnessed in his last few appearances. From the inception of his UFC career, 'The Baddy' rocked an old-school mop top cut. However, after winning his first four bouts, the Liverpudlian entered the octagon against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 with tightly braided cornrows.

For tactical reasons, Pimblett changed his in-octagon hairstyle. He informed the media that simply flicking his long hair gave fans the impression that his opponent had rocked him, so even when he was lightly attacked, supporters thought he had taken greater damage.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Nickal talked about Pimblett’s wacky hairstyle and said:

"Paddy is a tough opponent, and anytime you see a guy with hair like that, you really don’t wanna lose to him, so that’s something that would be on my mind if I was Chandler."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments about Paddy Pimblett below (7:04):

Paddy Pimblett explains why people are skeptical of his fighting abilities

Paddy Pimblett is undefeated in the UFC and holds a pro MMA record of 22-3. He has defeated big names like Tony Ferguson and King Green, but hasn't made it into the top 10 UFC lightweight rankings yet.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Pimblett discussed why he believes some people question his ability to be a great fighter.

"I think it’s because I still look like a 16-year-old boy. People look at me, look at the hair, and think that I’m not a fully grown man, what I am now."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (2:08):

Provided Pimblett beats Michael Chandler this weekend, he plans to take on a top UFC lightweight contender next and then compete for the gold in 2026.

