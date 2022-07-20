"He couldn't finish his dinner" - Paddy Pimblett predicts first round finish of "overrated" Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett recently offered his take on his upcoming bout against Jordan Leavitt, whom he considers "overrated". 'The Baddy' vowed to finish the American in the first round of their clash.

Pimblett and Leavitt are all set to lock horns inside the octagon as the UFC makes its way back to the UK. The duo will feature in a lightweight bout on the main card of UFC on ESPN+ 66. The action is set to unfold at The O2 Arena in London.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the latest edition of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Paddy Pimblett opened up about what makes him a better fighter than Leavitt.

Pimblett promised to take his opponent out in the first round of their clash. 'The Baddy' further argued that 'The Monkey King' wouldn't be able to keep up with him if the fight were to go to the ground.

"I know a lot of people call me overrated and say I'm not that good. But I think he's overrated... There's levels in the UFC and I'm a level above him. I'm going to show that I'm not a flash in the pan and I'm going to finish him in the first round. People are saying, 'Oh, it's going to be an exciting grappling match.' But I'm a much better grappler than him. I am so much better on the floor than he is. Like, he hasn't got hands, know what I mean? He hasn't got a set of hands. He can't strike to save his life. He couldn't finish his dinner, you know what I mean?"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's full interaction with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark below:

Paddy Pimblett reveals how Jordan Leavitt stacks up against his former opponents

In a recent interaction with MMA Underground's John Morgan, Paddy Pimblett compared Jordan Leavitt to his former opponents in the UFC.

'The Baddy', over the course of his stint in the UFC, has locked horns with Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas, besting both fighters in the first round itself. Commenting on how 'The Monkey King' would fare against Vargas and Vendramini, Pimblett declared that both fighters could easily KO 'The Monkey King'.

Pimblett noted that although Leavitt may outgrapple Vargas, Vendramini could outperform him easily. The Englishman subsequently admitted that he would make short work of Leavitt himself:

"I think [Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas] and Luigi Vendramini both knock him out if they fought him. Vendramini definitely does. He'd probably outgrapple Vargas, but he wouldn't outgrapple Vendramini and I think Vendramini beats him quite easily and I'm gonna beat him even easier."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's full interaction with John Morgan below:

