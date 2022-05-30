"We'll see you back in Liverpool real soon" - Paddy Pimblett promises more day-to-day footage ahead of fight with Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett recently offered fans a sneak peek into the penultimate day of his trip to California. While discussing his immediate future, the Brit declared that his training camp for his upcoming fight against Jordan Leavitt is set to commence when he returns to England.

In a recent video uploaded to Pimblett's official YouTube channel, 'The Baddy' vowed to share more exclusive content from his next training camp.

"Get following on all social media me and the 'Meatball' [Molly McCann]. We'll see you back in Liverpool real soon, starting camp. I have fights coming up, so the vlogs will be active once again."

Watch Pimblett's latest vlog below:

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to lock horns with Jordan Leavitt on July 23 at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall, which is set to go down at the O2 Arena in London. It will be his third appearance in the UFC since joining the promotion last year. He came away with back-to-back first-round finishes in his first two fights in the famed octagon.

His next opponent, Leavitt, is certainly a step-up in competition. 'The Monkey King' has never been finished in his professional career and boasts an impressive 10-1 record.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London 🔥 https://t.co/Z7kELshtn3

Paddy Pimblett doubles down on his offer to help Paulo Costa cut weight

In a series of humerous exchanges on social media, Paulo Costa and Paddy Pimblett seemingly struck up a deal to help the Brazilian cut weight correctly for his upcoming bout against Luke Rockhold. Both fighters have a tendency to get quite big outside fight camps, which is likely why the former middleweight title challenger is consulting the Liverpool native.

This comes after the dramatic fight week leading up to Costa's bout with Marvin Vettori last year, where 'Borrachinha' requested for the contracted weight of the matchup to be changed not once, but twice, just days before the fight. It was originally scheduled to be contested at middleweight, before being changed to a 195-pound catchweight and finally, a light heavyweight scrap.

Pimblett and Costa recently went back-and-forth on Twitter discussing the prospect of training together. Responding to a post from the Brazilian, 'The Baddy' doubled down on his offer to help him.

"Yes big Man U know we got your back"

