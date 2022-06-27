Paddy Pimblett promises stellar performance at UFC London, aims to make Jordan Leavitt 'wilt under the pressure'

Ahead of his scheduled bout at UFC London next month, Paddy Pimblett gave fans some insight into how he believes his upcoming fight against Jordan Leavitt will play out.

'The Baddy' will be entering the octagon for the third time on July 23 and is hoping to improve on the momentum gained during his first two UFC outings. For the first time in his short career with the company, the Brit will be facing an opponent who boasts almost as many submission victories as he does.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett spoke about Jordan Leavitt and informed fans that they should be expecting a finish early into the clash.

"I don't even know that much about him, to be honest. He's a black belt in jiu-jitsu, he's 3-1 in the UFC. As I say, he's a black belt, so that's the best thing that he's got going for him when I knock him out on the feet, in the first five minutes, more than likely... I'm gonna come out and put it on him in a big way and he'll wilt under the pressure in the first or early second, and I'm gonna finish him, simple as."

'The Monkey King' has never been stopped throughout his MMA career. While he is considered unknown to many, his 10-1 record in the sport shows he's no slouch when the cage door closes.

After earning a knockout slam in his first UFC appearance, Leavitt went on to lose a decision to the surging prospect Claudio Puelles. Since the loss, the 27-year-old has scored back-to-back wins and hopes to continue his run with a win over the man from Liverpool.

Check out what Paddy 'The Baddy' had to say about his opponent and more in the video below.

Who has Paddy Pimblett faced in the UFC so far?

After rejecting the UFC multiple times, Paddy Pimblett finally decided he was ready to jump into the octagon near the end of 2021 and hasn't looked back since.

Despite earning a stunning first-round knockout of Luigi Vendramini, fans began to question the hype surrounding the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion. This was due to him being dealt some adversity early in the fight.

His second and most recent showing ended when he submitted Rodrigo Vargas in the first round at UFC London earlier this year. However, many still need to be convinced of the 'scouser's ability.

