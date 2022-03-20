Paddy Pimblett claims win over Kazula Vargas was more exciting than any Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Following his sensational submission win over Kazula Vargas at UFC London, Paddy Pimblett claimed that the four minutes of the fight were more exciting than any matchup Khabib Nurmagomedov had been involved in.

The Liverpudlian has been making waves since his arrival in the promotion, adding countless followers to his already large fanbase. His electrifying personality is either loved or hated by the MMA community, meaning he is on his way to stardom in the sport.

While in a post-fight interview with ESPN, Paddy Pimblett insisted that he's never been in a boring fight, and compared himself to the "boring" Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"That's another performance of the night. I'm never in a boring fight, that's something that you can't say about me. Khabib might have went 29-0 but he was never in an exciting fight like that, end of."

The Russian went unbeaten throughout his career in mixed martial arts, beating some of the best 155ers to ever grace the Octagon. Due to his excellence in the cage, he earned himself a UFC Hall-of-Fame induction.

Khabib is considered by many to be the greatest lightweight of all time, but the Brit doesn't think he was too entertaining during his time in the octagon.

Watch what Paddy Pimblett had to say about the former UFC champion in the video below.

What's next for Paddy Pimblett?

Another great night at the office for Paddy Pimblett against Rodrigo Vargas means the Englishman continues to raise his stardom to new heights.

Despite it seeming like he's ready, the 27-year-old isn't too excited about fighting in the top 15 of the lightweight division until Dana White and the UFC offer him a bigger contract.

If he opts to match up with unranked fighters, the BJJ Black Belt could still have a hard time in the octagon due to the sheer amount of talent in his weightclass. A fun outing could see Pimblett lining up to face Terrance McKinney, as the two prospects love to finish fights.

But if the UFC decides 'The Baddy' has to come up against the elite in his division, there is an array of options for the Brit moving forward. A firefight with Brad Riddell, a meeting with the wrestling-heavy Gregor Gillespie, or a fan-favorite brawl between himself and Rafael Fiziev could all be a possibility for Pimblett.

Edited by wkhuff20