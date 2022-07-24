"Ricky, lad, that's for you" - Paddy Pimblett breaks down in emotional post-fight interview about friend who committed suicide 2 days prior to UFC London

Paddy Pimblett showed fans his vulnerable side following an impressive submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London.

'The Baddy' made good on his promise as he performed his 'tea bag' celebration on Leavitt. He continued to celebrate by running around the octagon and climbing the fence, as he has grown accustomed to during his first two fights in the UFC.

However, Pimblett's mood shifted during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. The Liverpudlian dropped his usual frenetic and jubilant demeanor as he revealed that he lost a friend, who apparently suffered from mental health issues.

"I woke up on Friday morning at 4 A.M. to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself... This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that's for you."

Pimblett then took the opportunity to combat the notion that men should avoid talking about their problems. The 27-year-old lightweight ended his interview with a message to those suffering from mental health issues:

"There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk. Listen, if you're a man and you've got weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone."

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion then broke down crying inside the octagon. Pimblett was filmed bawling his eyes out as he exited the octagon.

Paddy Pimblett moves to 3-0 in the UFC

Paddy Pimblett kept his momentum rolling on Saturday after he secured a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt in their lightweight clash at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Arguably the most popular active British fighter on the UFC roster, Pimblett made his octagon debut in September 2021 and has lived up to the hype so far with three consecutive wins on his UFC resume.

However, Leavitt didn't make it easy for Pimblett. The American took the role of aggressor early on as he pushed forward and attempted to keep Pimblett grounded with his wrestling.

But, of course, Pimblett proved the legitimacy of his reputation as one of most dangerous prospects in the UFC. In round two, the Scouser took his opponent's back and locked in a rear-naked choke for the finish, adding to his already massive hype train.

