"I'm gonna teabag you, like we're on Modern Warfare 2" - Paddy Pimblett sends hilarious knockout threat to Jordan Leavitt ahead of clash at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett recently issued a hilarious warning to his next opponent Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett stated that he is the star attraction whenever he is fighting. the Liverpudillan promised to top the pop he got at UFC London last time in his next fight. 'The Baddy' said this while having a chat with UFC Europe:

"You can expect the same as always from me. Most entertaining fight on the card. I come to fight, I put on a show everytime, everyone knows that. Whether it's on the mic, whether I'm fighting, whether it's the entrance."

He added:

"People are coming to the show to watch me, to watch yours truly. Simple as that. I am gonna top that this time around easily. Last time was special but this time gonna be iconic. It's gonna be next level sh*t."

Pimblett then addressed Jordan Leavitt and said 'The Monkey King' has been trash talking to him recently. Leavitt has a habit of performing moves on his opponents after a win. 'The Baddy' promised his opponent won't get that chance in their fight as he is confident of getting a first-round finish:

"I got the sub first-round last time. This time I am coming to knock him out in the first-round, to make the crowd go wild once again. I never minded Leavitt untill four weeks ago and he started chatting all that sh*t. He had 12000 followers before the fight with me was announced, now he has got 30 (thousands). I am giving him fans."

He added:

"But he's chatting all this, ywerking and bullsh*t. You're not gonna have a chance to twerk on me, I am gonna put you fast out in 2 minutes and then teabag you like I'm in modern warfare 2."

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt is set for UFC London on July 23

Paddy Pimblett is set to take on Jordan Leavitt in an important lightweight clash later this month. The duo will fight at the O2 Arena at UFC London on July 23.

This is the second time a UFC Fight Night event will take place in London. 'The Baddy' was also part of the card last March. He earned a first-round submission win against Rodrigo Vargas that time.

A performance of a similar caliber against a tough opponent like Leavitt will help Pimblett grow more as a superstar. He has managed to captivate the fans in his short stint in the UFC.

