Paddy Pimblett pulls a move out of Conor McGregor's book and predicts the duration of his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini

With his impending debut against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till just days away, Paddy Pimblett is truly brimming with determination. Pimblett had previously vowed to finish his opponent within the first two rounds.

However, it seems like the training he's indulged in since his initial prediction has only bolstered his resolve as he looks to end the fight sooner. In a very Conor McGregor-esque declaration, Pimblett revealed that the fight won't last longer than five minutes.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Paddy Pimblett opened up about his upcoming bout. Exuding a certain degree of confidence, the Englishman declared that he would be disappointed in himself if the Brazilian were to survive the first round.

"Luigi's not going to be ready, man. I swear to God, he's not going to enjoy this. He's not going to last any more than five minutes, so he's not going to enjoy his five minutes of fame in the cage with me. I can't see him getting out of the first round. I'll be super disappointed if he gets out of the second round. There's no way he get's out of the second round. Hat's off to him if he gets out of the first (round)," admitted Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett reveals the reason behind his confidence

Talking about his training camp, Paddy Pimblett revealed that he was currently in the best shape of his life. Having worked on all facets of MMA, the scouser is uber-confident in his abilities.

Before discussing his upcoming fight with Luigi Vendramini, the 26-year-old offered Ariel Helwani and fans some insight into his training camp.

"To be honest, me training camp has been perfect. Like, I feel absolutely on fire. Whether it be boxing, be kicking, be jiu-jitsu, be wrestling, be sparring, be S&C. I'm a new specimen now. I'm a new animal," declared Paddy Pimblett.

The Next Generation UK product is currently hoping to hit the ground running. A strong performance and a first-round finish in his debut will certainly legitimize all the hype that surrounds him.

