  • Paddy Pimblett reacts to Ronda Rousey praising him for understanding the business of MMA: "Means a lot"

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Ronda Rousey praising him for understanding the business of MMA: "Means a lot"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 12, 2025 06:49 GMT
Paddy Pimblett reacts to Ronda Rousey
Paddy Pimblett reacts to Ronda Rousey's comments. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Paddy Pimblett recently thanked Ronda Rousey for her kind words as the former UFC women's bantamweight champion expressed her admiration for Pimblett's entertaining personality in the world of MMA.

Pimblett has been an outspoken character in the UFC's roster with his courageous callouts and never-back-down attitude. That's what caught the attention of Rousey, who emphasized the importance of bringing business to the sport while performing at the highest level. During a recent appearance at New York Comic Con, the American spoke to reporters and praised Pimblett:

''That's what I think really matters, that you can make people know who you are, that don't watch fighting. And that is how you command the being an entertainer aspect. I think a lot of the fighters don't realise that they're also entertainers. The one person I think who does really realise that is Paddy Pimblett, and so I really appreciate him.''
Check out Ronda Rousey's comments below:

Pimblett took notice of Rousey's remarks and appreciated her on his Instagram story, writing:

''Thank you very much @rondarousey means a lot coming from a UFC legend!''
Screenshot of Paddy Pimblett&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Paddy Pimblett's Instagram story.

Rousey (12-2) ended her MMA career in 2016 after defeats against former champions Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes at UFC 193 and UFC 207, respectively. However, she hinted at her combat sports return by posting several training clips on social media, which caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. Notably, UFC CEO Dana White was impressed by her recent physique.

As for Pimblett (23-3), he has yet to suffer a defeat inside the octagon. The Brit made a strong case for title contention by knocking out Michael Chandler at UFC 314 earlier this year.

Ex-UFC champion discusses potential clash between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett is now rumored to challenge Ilia Topuria for the lightweight gold following his impressive performance against Michael Chandler.

In a recent interview with Fruity King, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said:

''Ilia is just the perfect striker. For Paddy it's one of those win-win situations for him. If he goes in there and beats him his brand rockets. If he goes there and loses it's not that big of a deal. I don't think he's gonna beat him. The only way he would beat him if he's mentally gets in Ilia's head and mentally gets him distracted from competing to the point Ilia wants to just fight him. But Ilia's not shown me so far that people are able to get into his head."
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

