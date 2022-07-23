"He will be in there with me" - Paddy Pimblett remembers Baby Lee Hodgson before heading into UFC London

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett recently opened up about the loss of his young fan Baby Lee.

'The Baddy' had met Lee on social media and invited him to his Next Generation gym in Liverpool. The fighter developed a close relationship with Lee and his family. He even took them to his ceremonial weigh-in and fight earlier this year at UFC London.

Baby Lee succumbed to his death after a difficult fight with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, an extremely rare type of cancer. Following Lee's tragic death, The Liverpudlian promised to dedicate his upcoming UFC London fight against Jordan Leavitt to him.

'The Baddy' recently took to his official Twitter handle to lament the loss of his young fan.

Pimblett wrote:

"He will be in there with me I know it 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 #ripbabylee"

You can check out Paddy Pimblett's tweet below:

Paddy Pimblett last fought against Rodrigo Vargas at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. The Liverpudlian secured a stunning submission victory over Vargas in the fight. He is on a two-fight win streak in the promotion and boasts a pro record of 18 wins and three losses.

Paddy Pimblett shares his thoughts on his upcoming fight at UFC London

'The Baddy' is set to fight Jordan Leavitt at the upcoming UFC London event scheduled for 23 July, 2022. The event will take place at the O2 Arena in London and will be headlined by Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

In a recent vlog posted to his YouTube channel, the Liverpudlian claimed confidently that he would win his upcoming bout and denied any nervousness ahead of the fight.

Expressing his thoughts on his upcoming fight at UFC London, Pimblett said:

"People say, 'Oh, you're going to get nervous, it's the pressure,' I don't feel pressure lad. I've had a saying since I was 16: What's the point in being nervous when you know you're gonna win? What is the point in being nervous when you know you're gonna win, lad? There's no point."

He continued:

"It's what I was put on this earth to do... I'm the youngest in my family, I was a mistake. I wasn't meant to be born lad, my mom was like 35 or 36 or something when I was born. I wasn't meant to be here, but I was put here for a reason."

You can check out Paddy Pimblett's vlog below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far