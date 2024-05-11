Paddy Pimblett responds to Renato Moicano's callout for fight at UFC 304 - "Send me the contract"

Paddy Pimblett and Renato Moicano have seemingly agreed to take on one another later this year. 'The Baddy' recently accepted Moicano's callout for a fight at UFC 304, currently scheduled for Manchester, England, in July.

Pimblett reposted a clip from Moicano's podcast wherein the Brazilian called him out.

"I know Paddy Pimblett is saying my name a lot. I'm going to make easy money off you in Manchester. If you want to see that fight, f****** tag all the UFC, Dana White. Ask UFC for that fight because that's going to happen."

After watching the clip, Pimblett had this to say:

"Let's do it then. Send me the contract. I'll sign it and have it back by tonight."

Catch both fighters' comments below:

Moicano is fresh off an impressive come-from-behind victory over Jalin Turner at UFC 300, while Pimblett's last octagon outing was his dominant showing against former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett has received multiple callouts lately

The Liverpool native has gone back and forth with Renato Moicano quite a bit online lately. However, Moicano isn't the only lightweight he's been bantering with.

'The Baddy' has also been called out by Bobby Green, who is another ranked 155-pounder in the UFC. Curiously, both Moicano and Green got big wins at UFC 300, with claims made from both in the Paddy Pimblett sweepstakes. Green's callout was quite public and done in the cage during his post-fight interview inside the octagon after besting Jim Miller.

Additionally, Matt Frevola hasn't let up in his pursuit of a fight with the rising star. The American has repeatedly called him out, but having recently lost his spot in the rankings, the UFC might consider other options for Pimblett.

The former Cage Warriors champion called for a ranked lightweight next after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 via unanimous decision last December. Green and Moicano would fit the bill in that regard, with the former being ranked at No.15 while the latter being the No.10-ranked contender at 155 pounds.

With UFC 304 in Manchester on the horizon for late July, Pimblett seems all but assured to feature on the card, although nothing has been officially confirmed as yet.