"Patrickkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk" - Paddy Pimblett called out by Matt Frevola following UFC 304 announcement

On several occasions, UFC lightweight contender Matt Frevola has called out rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett for a showdown inside the octagon.

A latest example of this happened recently after it was announced that the UFC 304 event will take place in England. The event will be held on July 27 at the Co-op Live Arena in the city of Manchester.

Frevola took to social media to react to the announcement by sharing a custom-made poster of himself and Pady Pimblett. In the caption, 'The Steamrolla' tagged multiple people, including UFC CEO Dana White, and simply wrote:

"Patrickkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk."

Check out Matt Frevola's post calling out Paddy Pimblett below:

Frevola was last seen in action in November 2023. The 33-year-old locked horns with Benoit Saint-Denis on the main card of UFC 295, which was held in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The fight did not go well for Frevola as he suffered a brutal knockout loss in the opening round of the fight. Before the loss, he was ridng a three-fight win streak which included knockout victories over Drew Dober and Ottman Azaitar.

Pimblett, on the other hand, last fought in December 2023. He took on UFC veteran Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. 'The Baddy' outclassed his opponent for the majority of the fight and scored a comfortable unanimous decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of the Liverpudlian. With the win, Pimblett extended his UFC record to 5-0.

A fight between the two lightweights could prove to be an exciting encounter and give them a chance to break into the top 15 of the UFC's lightweight rankings.

Paddy Pimblett has a name in mind for the UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett has an opponent in mind for a possible showdown at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Earlier this month, 'The Baddy' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he spoke about the rumors of the UFC 304 card and said he hoped to fight Renato Moicano if the Brazilian managed to get past Jalin Turner at UFC 300.

"I'm hearing little rumors of July in Manchester, pay-per-view, think you might see your boy on there. Hopefully, Moicano, the little mushroom, hopefully he beats Jalin Turner, even thought I can't see it happening. Jalin's good."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments from the 3:03 mark below:

Moicano emerged victorious in his encounter against Turner with a second-round TKO. So a fight between he two lightweights could possibly become a reality for UFC 304.