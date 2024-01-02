Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic weight gain in less than 15 days after making weight for UFC 296 startles fans - “How in the f***?!”

Paddy Pimblett's post-fight weight fluctuations has often shocked fans, and his latest transformation after UFC 296 has fans raising concerns once again.

Just two weeks after making weight for his lightweight clash with Tony Ferguson, 'The Baddy' appears to have ballooned considerably, sparking discussions on the potential health risks and impact on his fighting career.

While Pimblett's love for indulging in 'cheat days' is well-documented, some fans have expressed concern with regards to his weight fluctuation. In a recent image that has made the rounds on social media, the Liverpool native looks noticeably heavier compared to his fight day physique.

Expand Tweet

Reactions to the image were mixed, with some fans expressing concern:

"HOW IN THE F***!?"

Expand Tweet

Another offered a more nuanced perspective:

"It's normal to balloon up after a big cut, takes a while for the body to get out of 'I'm holding on to everything mode.' It's not just Paddy."

Others focused on the potential impact his weight fluctuation could have on his performance:

"This has got to directly affect his cardio during fights... Even if you can lose weight that easily your body still remembers."

While some fans joked about a potential move to 185 pounds to face Conor McGregor, most expressed hope that Pimblett will find a more sustainable approach to managing his weight between fights.

"Maybe he’s going to meet Conor at 185."

Check out some of the top comments below:

via. comments from @DovySimuMMA's post

Matt Frevola calls out Paddy Pimblett

Unranked lightweight Matt Frevola recently called out rising star Paddy Pimblett. Despite Pimblett's impressive 5-0 UFC record, Frevola, a veteran with 10 fights in the promotion, believes their clash would be the perfect matchup to make.

Taking to X, Frevola tagged UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby and called for the fight in a tweet which read:

"I think it's the fight to make but at the end of the day @seanshelby, @danawhite & The @ufc need to feel the same. His backyard or mine would be fun [Flag of United States emoji] [Flag of United Kingdom emoji] [Fisted hands emoji] [Crossed swords emoji]"

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet