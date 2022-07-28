"Really, really nice finish" - Dan Hardy gives expert insight into Paddy Pimblett's finishing sequence at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett's second UFC London win has caught the attention of Dan Hardy. On the Full Reptile YouTube channel, Hardy spoke of the incredibly uncomfortable nature of the position Leavitt was in, the mechanics behind what Pimblett was doing throughout the finishing sequence, and more.

In offering his thoughts on the Pimblett submission and what could lie ahead, Hardy said:

"He's now fighting against Paddy's chin being locked into that glove as well. Really, really nice finish. Really nice, what a squeeze. Little adjustment and another twist. A little kick of the legs and there's the tap. Very nice, very nice. Great performance by Paddy. Really excited to see where he goes next and what they do with him."

The former UFC welterweight title challenger seems to see a lot of potential in Pimblett as he continues his build within the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The competitive potential is there and his surging star power helps matters too. 'The Baddy' has a level pop culture notoriety that is presently far beyond many UFC fighters and seems to be burgeoning by the day.

Paddy Pimblett's UFC journey

Paddy Pimblett now has a three-fight winning streak in the UFC and is yet to see the third round in the Octagon. He improved his overall mixed martial arts record to 19-3 last weekend and is riding a five fight winning streak overall within MMA.

His UFC debut saw him earn a knockout win in the first frame of the fight against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till in September of last year.

Pimblett's sophomore UFC effort saw another first-round finish transpire, but this time by way of a rear-naked choke. He bested Rodrigo Vargas with this technique in March at UFC London: Aspinall vs Volkov.

Pimblett's most recent in-cage effort saw the aforementioned Jordan Leavitt finish take place. He locked in another tight rear-naked choke but this time, the tap was elicited in the second stanza of the July 23 UFC London card.

'The Baddy' is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion but has been plying his trade as a lightweight in the UFC.

