  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Paddy Pimblett
  • Paddy Pimblett's next opponent will be a former champion, per lightweight star: "UFC knows what they are doing"

Paddy Pimblett's next opponent will be a former champion, per lightweight star: "UFC knows what they are doing"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 15, 2025 18:09 GMT
UFC 314: Chandler v Pimblett - Source: Getty
UFC lightweight star shares thoughts on who Paddy Pimblett's next opponent will be [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A current UFC lightweight believes Paddy Pimblett's next opponent will be a former lightweight champion. He noted that the promotion sees the value the Englishman brings and will continue to give him opportunities.

Ad

Pimblett earned the most impressive win of his career at UFC 314 last Saturday. He secured a third-round TKO win over former Bellator champion Michael Chandler. There were plenty of questions regarding whether 'The Baddy's' hype would be derailed, but those were quickly answered as he dominated Chandler in every aspect of the fight.

During his latest conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Renato Moicano shared his thoughts on what could be next for Pimblett after his win over Chandler. Moicano mentioned that Dana White is firmly behind Pimblett and believes that his next opponent will have a title on their resume:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"UFC is behind [Pimblett], you know that. Why? Because Dana White just said on the press conference that a win over Chandler would put him in the title contention. I don't agree with that at all... But who am I to blame? Who am I to talk about UFC? UFC knows what they are doing and if they're supporting Paddy, it's for a reason. So next opponent [for Pimblett] will be Charles [Oliveira] or Gaethje for sure."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (2:36):

youtube-cover
Ad

Renato Moicano clears up speculation on whether he hates Paddy Pimblett

During the aforementioned interview, Renato Moicano admitted that he doesn't hate Paddy Pimblett. Moicano mentioned that he only expressed interest in fighting him because of the interest that his fights generate. He said:

"No, I don't think I'm fighting [Pimblett] any time soon. The thing is people think I hate [Pimblett]. I don't hate [Pimblett]. He has a lot of hype. People know him, so I wanted to fight him, but right now that fight is not a possibility." [2:20]
Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post-fight interview following his latest win at UFC 314 below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications