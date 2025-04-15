A current UFC lightweight believes Paddy Pimblett's next opponent will be a former lightweight champion. He noted that the promotion sees the value the Englishman brings and will continue to give him opportunities.

Pimblett earned the most impressive win of his career at UFC 314 last Saturday. He secured a third-round TKO win over former Bellator champion Michael Chandler. There were plenty of questions regarding whether 'The Baddy's' hype would be derailed, but those were quickly answered as he dominated Chandler in every aspect of the fight.

During his latest conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Renato Moicano shared his thoughts on what could be next for Pimblett after his win over Chandler. Moicano mentioned that Dana White is firmly behind Pimblett and believes that his next opponent will have a title on their resume:

"UFC is behind [Pimblett], you know that. Why? Because Dana White just said on the press conference that a win over Chandler would put him in the title contention. I don't agree with that at all... But who am I to blame? Who am I to talk about UFC? UFC knows what they are doing and if they're supporting Paddy, it's for a reason. So next opponent [for Pimblett] will be Charles [Oliveira] or Gaethje for sure."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (2:36):

Renato Moicano clears up speculation on whether he hates Paddy Pimblett

During the aforementioned interview, Renato Moicano admitted that he doesn't hate Paddy Pimblett. Moicano mentioned that he only expressed interest in fighting him because of the interest that his fights generate. He said:

"No, I don't think I'm fighting [Pimblett] any time soon. The thing is people think I hate [Pimblett]. I don't hate [Pimblett]. He has a lot of hype. People know him, so I wanted to fight him, but right now that fight is not a possibility." [2:20]

Check out Paddy Pimblett's post-fight interview following his latest win at UFC 314 below:

