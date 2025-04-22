Paddy Pimblett shares heartfelt message for Michael Chandler after UFC 314 win with post-fight footage, fans react: "This is what respect looks like"

Paddy Pimblett defeated Michael Chandler by TKO at UFC 314. Recently, Pimblett dropped footage of himself meeting Chandler backstage after their fight, which has garnered reactions from fight fans.

'The Baddy' posted on Instagram a video showcasing his interaction with Chandler and his family after their hard-fought battle. In the video, Pimblett went to 'Iron' and hugged him. The Scouser also took the time to meet Chandler's wife, Brie, and their son, Hap.

In the caption of the video, Pimblett wrote:

"It was an absolute pleasure to share the cage with such a legend of the sport in @mikechandlermma nothing but respect for him before the fight and even more after we fought👌🏻❤️"

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens were quick to appreciate the sportsmanship shown by Pimblett and Chandler, with one user writing:

"This is what respect looks like"

Others commented:

"What a great and classy act Paddy Pimblett , going backstage and thanking Michael Chandler for a great fight. You are a clsssy guy and true gentleman Paddy. 👏👏👏👏"

"This is a beautiful side of MMA to see ... the warrior respect."

"Great example from both gentleman in front of the young lad. Class acts all around. 👏"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reactions to Paddy Pimblett's post. [Screenshots courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Bruce Buffer calls for a fight between Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett

Following his victory at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett expressed his desire to face Charles Oliveira next. With that, the Scouser is committed to proving that he is the best submission artist in the 155-pound weight class.

Recently, in an interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC's official octagon announcer Bruce Buffer stated that a fight between 'The Baddy' and 'do Bronx' would be an exciting matchup:

"Charles Oliveira is probably the one he [Pimblett] will be coming up against for sure... Oliveira is great on the ground and great standing up. Paddy is proving himself both on the ground and standing up. Both have long limbs. It's going to be a brawl for it all if it ever happens."

Check out Bruce Buffer's comments below:

