"You know we're turning up and ripping sh** up" - Paddy Pimblett's initial reaction to Drake's huge $2.3m UFC London bet

Paddy Pimblett has reacted to finding out that Drake put a $2.3 million bet on him to win against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London last week.

In a new video from Paddy The Baddy Vlog, the Englishman is seen waking up to the news of the double bet which also involved Molly McCann. He said:

"He's put some 2 million quid on us lad. On a double - me and Molly. He's backing these scousers or something lad. Backing the scousers. @champagnepapi you know the famous lad. You know we're turning up and ripping s*** up. Simple as that. You're basically printing money lad."

Pickswise @Pickswise Drake rolling with Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett at UFC London today Drake rolling with Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett at UFC London today 🔥 https://t.co/B9IFqwQ0Fx

Drake placed a bet of £1.9m on the Liverpool duo, uploading a photo on Instagram for the "Scousers Parlay" to win their respective fights at the O2 arena in London. McCann had an elbow-spinning knockout against Hannah Goldy, while Pimblett continued his unbeaten run in the UFC, beating Jordan Leavitt via submission.

Drake later promised to buy a Rolex watch for the duo in return. The rapper is known for staking his money on big sporting events, including a £833k bet on Israel Adesanya to beat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Watch Paddy Pimblett on his vlog below:

Dana White reveals future plans for Paddy Pimblett in the UFC

UFC president Dana White earlier spoke about Paddy's upcoming plans as the Liverpudlian moved to a 3-0 record in the UFC.

In a recent press conference, White spoke about 'The Baddy' and his future fights, saying:

"I think what we do next is we take him to either Boston or New York and he ends up on pay-per-view and then you bring him to Vegas."

With huge UFC events rumored to be lined up this year, Pimblett's jump to PPV could attract a huge crowd after his recent rise to fame. White admitted that he was delighted with Pimblett's recent exploits.

Pimblett has finished each of his three fights since making his debut back in September 2021. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength and his popularity has also grown exponentially.

Watch Dana White talk about Paddy Pimblett below:

