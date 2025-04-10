Paddy Pimblett shreds Arman Tsarukyan for online temper tantrum: "It's not my fault he sh*t his pants"

Bad blood is brewing between Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan. Pimblett recently responded to Tsarukyan's harsh statements online, slamming the Armenian for pulling out of a title fight earlier this year.
In his appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST earlier this week, Pimblett went on a lengthy rant against Tsarukyan. The Brit bashed 'Ahalkalakets' for withdrawing from his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 on the day of the weigh-ins.
That didn't sit well with Tsarukyan, who took to X to clap back:
''Says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in ufc just because he’s got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who will sh*t his pants in the octagon when we meet clown @PaddyTheBaddy''
During UFC 314 media day, Pimblett responded to Tsarukyan's remarks by taking another dig at him, saying:
''It tickled me. Made me laugh... Like, people who say stuff about me, what are beneath me, I don't mention it, I just leave them to it. But, you know, I must be in his head. It's not my fault he sh*ts his pants... Anyone in the top five, lad, I don't care. It doesn't have to be a certain person. It can be Arman, can be Charles, can be Justin, can be Dustin. I just want to fight whoever's going to get me to that title.''
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:
Pimblett will look to climb the rankings with a win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 this weekend. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is out of title contention, as UFC CEO Dana White has been clear in that his next fight won't be for the belt.
Demetrious Johnson discusses Paddy Pimblett’s future
Paddy Pimblett (22-3) is 6-0 in the UFC, and a win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 will see him break into the lightweight top 10.
Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has expressed his admiration for Pimblett's performances inside the octagon so far. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, 'Mighty Mouse' said:
"I think one day he’ll be a champion. If he doesn’t, he’ll be like one of the guys who were really good but never were champions."
Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below: