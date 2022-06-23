"What a piece of sh*t" - Paddy Pimblett slams former UK statesman responsible for increasing pension age 

Paddy Pimblett recently offered his candid take on Sir Robert Devereux, a bureaucrat in charge of the state pension system in the UK. He shared a picture describing how Sir Devereux was the man behind the state increasing the state pension age to 67.

It is interesting to note that Sir Devereux, permanent secretary of the Department for Work and Pensions, retired way back in 2018 at the age of 61 with a pot worth £1.8million, amounting to £85,000 a year and a lump sum of £245,000 upon his retirement.

Pimblett shared these statistics and facts in a recent post on Twitter, declaring Sir Devereux responsible for several problems that aged individuals in the country have to face regarding pensions.

See Paddy Pimblett's Twitter post:

"What a piece of s**t this fella is."

Pimblett made his foray into the UFC in 2021 when he debuted against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. He subsequently went into a fight against Kazula Vargas at UFC London. Pimblett remains undefeated in the UFC, having picked up first-round finishes in both his fights in the promotion.

Paddy Pimblett in no rush to break into the lightweight rankings

In a recent interaction with RMC Sport, Paddy Pimblett offered fans some insight into his ambitions of making his way into the UFC lightweight rankings. He asserted that he is in no hurry to be ranked and fight top-billed fighters.

'The Baddy' cited fellow UFC fighter Edmen Shahbazyan's example, claiming that the middleweight was rushed into tougher fights to breach the rankings and paid the price as he is currently 2-3 in his last five fights in the promotions:

"I don't need to rush. It's happened with people before. I mean, like, perfect example's Edmen Shahbazyan, you know what I mean? He's a good fighter, very good fighter. I like him. But he's young. He's younger than me, isn't he? He got into the UFC at like 4/5-0 and just got rushed into the rankings and I think he's lost four in a row now. Like I'm not gonna end up like that. I'm gonna build and build and build."

Paddy Pimblett is currently hurtling towards a fight against Jordan Leavitt. The duo is set to collide at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall at the O2 Arena in London on July 23.

Catch Pimblett's full interaction with RMC Sport below:

