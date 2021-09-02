When is Paddy Pimblett set to make his UFC debut and who is it against?

Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to make his UFC debut on September 4 against unranked lightweight prospect Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett will make his first walk to the octagon on this weekend's card, which will be headlined by a middleweight battle between his compatriot Darren Till and Derek Brunson.

Paddy Pimblett currently holds a 16-3 record that includes several noteworthy perfomances in Cage Warriors and other regional promotions.

Known for his grappling, 'The Baddy' has already amassed seven submissions and five knockout wins in the sport.

Paddy Pimblett is currently riding a two-fight winning streak that includes finishes over Decky Dalton and Davide Martinez in his last two outings. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion will look to make a statement when he faces Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till.

Meanwhile, Vendramini holds a 9-2 record, which includes one win and two losses inside the UFC. In his most recent appearance, the Brazilian dropped a decision against Fares Ziam at UFC 263.

Luigi Vendramini is a brawler known to possess one-punch knockout power and will be an intriguing stylistic matchup for Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett predicts a knockout win over Luigi Vendramini

Apart from his knockout power, Vendramini also holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, making him a tough test for Paddy Pimblett.

However, the Liverpudlian is confident of a knockout win against his lesser-known opponent in his UFC debut.

In fact, 'The Baddy' claims he'll be disappointed if he doesn't put his opponent away in the opening round.

Paddy Pimblett recently said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com:

“In the first, I will be very disappointed if he gets out of the first round. I hope Luigi tries to strike with me because I will knock him out… It’s nice, people underrate my striking, everyone knows I’m a good grappler. I’ve been working on my striking for the past two years and people will be afraid when I start throwing hands and kicks. If he wants to strike with me, I’ll knock him out, if he wants to grapple with me, I’ll submit him, it’s just wherever the fight takes place… I can’t wait to put on a show and steal the show.”

