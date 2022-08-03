The only other person banned is Donald Trump - Paddy Pimblett unleashes foul-mouthed rant against Twitter, urges Elon Musk to buy the platform

Paddy Pimblett has yet again lashed out at Twitter. During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, 'The Baddy' slammed Twitter for banning him from being able to use the social media platform.

Upon being asked why he has been banned by Twitter, the Englishman claimed that while he was using the platform, a lot of abuse was being thrown at him. When he retorted, however, the platform banned him. Trashing the Twitter brass, Pimblett claimed that they are a "gang of bi**hes."

The surging UFC lightweight contender also urged Elon Musk to buy the platform immediately:

"Lad, people give me a lot of sh*t, so I don't let the souls win and give it back and my accounts get banned for it... Because Twitter's a gang of bi**hes. Elon, buy Twitter lad... I've joined an elusive list there like how can I get, like the only other person [banned] is Donald Trump. You gotta create your own platform, I mean, that's what you're gonna have to do."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show below:

Paddy Pimblett's message about mental health inspires people to seek help

Following his incredible second-round submission win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, Paddy Pimblett delivered an emotional speech about the importance of mental health. Pimblett revealed that hours before the fight with Leavitt, he found out that a friend of his took his own life.

He said:

"There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone. Speak to anyone. I know I’d rather me mate cry on me shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So, please, let’s get rid of this stigma, and men start talking."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his

"I know I'd rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. ... Let's get rid of this stigma and men start talking."Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his @ufc win today. He found out Friday that his friend had killed himself. "I know I'd rather they cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. ... Let's get rid of this stigma and men start talking."Paddy Pimblett on men's mental health after his @ufc win today. He found out Friday that his friend had killed himself.https://t.co/ZpdnmQ2fU9

It turns out that his speech has not only touched hearts but lives as well. There has been a notable increase in the number of people seeking help to deal with mental health issues following Pimblett's speech at UFC London on July 23.

According to a mental health group in West Yorkshire named Andy's Man Club, there have been as many as 19 new attendees in their Leeds and Castleford groups since July 23rd.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far