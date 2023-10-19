Paige VanZant shows off freak foot injury suffered in shower mishap

Former UFC women's flyweight contender Paige VanZant has carved out a thriving presence on the internet content subscription service platform OnlyF*ns, and across social media.

Regularly delighting her devoted fan base with her intimate images, VanZant decided to diverge from her usual content by sharing an Instagram Story featuring her severely swollen foot.

Paige VanZant revealed that the injury had resulted from an odd incident during a shower. She claimed that an attempt to prevent a bottle of conditioner from falling had caused her foot to endure the impact. Despite the swelling, VanZant assured her followers that her foot wasn't broken.

According to a report by The Sun, Paige VanZant detailed the incident perhaps during one of her Instagram live sessions. She claimed:

"I am one of those people who when I drop something, I immediately try to catch it with my foot. I’ve known that’s a problem. Five minutes later I’m in the shower and I drop my brand new giant conditioner, instinct trying to catch it with my foot so it doesn’t break all over the ground. Just wait until you see what my conditioner bottle did to my foot."

She added:

"I don’t understand how a conditioner bottle can do that to a foot but I don’t think it’s broken. I think I just have so much scar tissue and trauma in my feet that it swelled up like crazy. It definitely hurts but I’ve broken my feet before and it doesn’t feel broken, but it’s very, very fat.”

Paige VanZant injury [via: @paigevanzant on Instagram]

Paige VanZant teases return to fighting in live interaction with fans

Paige VanZant engaged with fans in an Instagram live session recently, shedding light on her eagerly awaited return to the ring.

Currently making waves in the world of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), VanZant's last bout took place in 2021, when she faced Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19. She lost the fight via unanimous decision.

During the live session, VanZant addressed the cancellation of her scheduled fight against Charisa Sigala at BKFC 27 in August last year. She revealed the emotional turmoil she faced when the fight was first postponed, only to be canceled just one week prior to the event. She stated:

"That’s a really good question. So, of course, the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed. So I took a little bit of time off and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now. And I feel like I’m in a really good place, where I’m training for fun and to get better. Not just to prepare for a fight."