Paige VanZant shows off insane 72-hour body transformation in ripped swimsuit video

A Paige VanZant body transformation video has just been posted on Instagram, shared via the ex-UFC fighter's official page. The clip in question chronicles her short journey in a 72-hour fast designed to help both her and her husband, Austin Vanderford, lose weight ahead of the Christmas weekend.

At the start of her fast, VanZant weighed 143 pounds, while her husband hit the scales at 205 pounds. However, after the 72-hour fast, she had lost 9 pounds, now weighing 134 pounds. Meanwhile, Vanderford had lost 8 pounds, weighing in at 197 pounds to his previous 205-pound mark.

Check out Paige VanZant and her husband's brief fast in the clip below:

Given that both VanZant and Vanderford are MMA fighters, with '12 Gauge' having last fought under the UFC banner, while Vanderford is currently signed to Bellator—which has since been acquired by the PFL—the fasting came easier to them. However, it was not without its challenges, as noted by VanZant's caption.

It is not the first time that the pair have collaborated on social media, as the 29-year-old frequently features her husband in her photoshoots and Instagram content. Exactly what the weight loss means for '12 Gauge' isn't clear, as she hasn't outlined an immediate desire to return to fighting.

She does, however, have plenty of options. The PFL, for example, would welcome her with open arms, given her name recognition. Furthermore, she can always return to bare-knuckle boxing since her contract with BKFC has yet to expire, and she was previously scheduled to face Charisa Sigala before the bout collapsed.

Though for now, VanZant appears to be content with her career as a social media model.

Paige VanZant's UFC run

At the height of Ronda Rousey mania, the UFC searched for the next great star to be the torchbearer in the subsequent generation of women's MMA. The promotion seemingly backed Paige VanZant. Unfortunately, she was nothing like 'Rowdy,' whose ceiling in combat sports was much higher. VanZant, for example, was not unbeaten.

Check out Paige VanZant's submission loss to Rose Namajunas in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

She signed to the UFC as a 3-1 prospect before quickly stringing together a three-fight win streak. That, however, was her final win streak in MMA, as a bout with future strawweight champion Rose Namajunas saw '12 Gauge' suffer a submission loss. She then went 2-3 in her next five fights before parting ways with the UFC.