Paige VanZant shows off new back tattoo and ripped abs dressed in baby pink skirt and choker, Ebanie Bridges and fans react

Former UFC star Paige VanZant stole the spotlight with her latest social media post, showing off her new back tattoo and an incredibly toned physique in a baby pink skirt and a bow-tie choker necklace.

While '12 Gauge' hasn't competed professionally since July 2021, she's found immense success in the world of adult content creation on the subscription-based platform OnlyF*ns. She successfully monetized her social media fanbase, which exceeds 3.2 million on Instagram alone, and is currently among the biggest MMA-based content creators on the platform.

In her latest Instagram post, VanZant showed off a stunning pink outfit that resembled a kitchen maid's attire and gave fans a look at her new back tattoo.

Her pictures were a hit among her fans, who joined former IBF bantamweight champion and fellow OnlyF*ns star Ebanie Bridges in expressing their appreciation in the post's comments section. The two had notably teased a collaboration back in July 2023.

Bridges lauded VanZant's photoshoot and wrote:

"I adore this shoot!!"

'The Blonde Bomber' also expressed her appreciation for VanZant's funny caption about why she fights in BKFC and wrote:

"This caption [died laughing emoji]."

One fan wrote:

"You are incredibly beautiful."

Check out some more reactions on Paige VanZant's post below:

Screenshots from @paigevanzant on Instagram

Paige VanZant defends creating OnlyF*ns content with husband Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant recently shared her opinions on creating content on OnlyF*ns with her husband, Austin Vanderford, and explained how the narrative of her "selling" her body online isn't accurate.

As mentioned before, VanZant is one of the most famous fighters in the exclusive content creation space and is often the target of hate comments, who consistently slam her for not taking martial arts seriously.

Given her popularity as a fighter in the UFC, many wanted her to resume fighting professionally. However, VanZant had other plans and decided against cage-fighting in favor of a more profitable enterprise.

Unsurprisingly, '12 Gauge' is often targeted by trolls who accuse her of "selling" herself online instead of focusing on training for a fight. However, VanZant is unbothered and recently outlined how her content creation is no different from fighting in a cage for a promotion.

In a recent episode of A Kick** Love Story, VanZant and Vanderford discussed their OnlyF*ns enterprise. The former UFC star compared her new career as an online creator to her career as an MMA fighter and lambasted fans for pushing false tropes. She said:

"Aren't you [Vanderford] selling your body to Bellator? Or I selling my body to the UFC, I literally sold my body to the UFC. I got broken bones, my face cut up, I got injured, probably concussions, I got a broken nose... Isn't that the same thing?"

Catch Paige VanZant's comments below (46:36):