"Patience and distance" - Drew Dober gives advice for Dan Hooker's upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev

This year, Drew Dober has fought two of the UFC's most promising lightweight prospects, Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell. Makhachev, in particular, is now only a fight or two away from a title shot.

The Dagestani was initially scheduled to face off against Rafael dos Anjos on the main card of UFC 267. However, dos Anjos has since dropped out after sustaining an injury during training camp.

Just weeks after defeating Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, Dan Hooker has agreed to step in on short notice to face Islam Makhachev. It will be Hooker's second fight in just one month.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, Drew Dober revealed what advice he would give Dan Hooker, considering he learned first hand just how dominant Islam Makhachev's wrestling can be.

"Those Dagestani wrestlers really know what they're doing. They're a problem no one seems to have solved quite yet... Patience and distance. He's (Hooker) a tall, long fighter. Keep that distance, make Islam uncomfortable."

Drew Dober reveals who was a tougher opponent out of Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell

As mentioned above, Drew Dober faced both Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell in 2021, coming up short in both fights. The Schmo went on to ask the former ranked lightweight which of the two opponents was toughest to face.

"They're different challenges. Islam was boring but more difficult. Brad was more entertaining but he posed a particular problem. So, Brad was tough as hell, he deserves that spot."

Brad Riddell is currently preparing for a fight in December. He will take on yet another rising prospect in Rafael Fiziev. Depending on how their next few fights play out, a matchup between Brad Riddell and Islam Makhachev may well be on the cards at some point.

Drew Dober does not currently have a fight booked. However, he did reveal in the interview with The Schmo that he is actively looking for an opponent and will fight as soon as one becomes available.

