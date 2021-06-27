Paulo Costa appears to double down on his take that the Earth is flat in latest social media post

Paulo Costa seems to be unwavering in his belief that the planet we live on is, in reality, quite flat.

A few weeks ago, the former UFC middleweight challenger tweeted the words "Flat earth" without any further explanation. It allowed fans to jump to the conclusion that Paulo Costa was a believer in the infamous Flat Earth Theory.

Flat earth — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 3, 2021

Recently, 'Borrachinga' sent out yet another tweet, somewhat reiterating the idea of a flat Earth. The picture Paulo Costa posted was a depiction of the blue planet as a circular disk and a dome-like ice wall over the surface. A ball of fire, which can only be assumed to be the Sun, appears to be burning at the top of the dome.

Paulo Costa captioned the picture: "the ice wall is missing".

the ice wall is missing. pic.twitter.com/ImIbAq5AcA — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 27, 2021

Given how Paulo Costa likes to make hilarious statements on his social media, it can be hard to guess whether he actually is a Flat-Earther or is trying to make fun of the Flat-Earthers.

It is important to note that Paulo Costa hails from Brazil, a country with one of the largest number of people who believe in the flatness of Mother Earth. According to a 2020 record by polling firm Datafolha, more than 11 million individuals in Brazil - seven percent of the country's population - believe the Earth is flat.

What is the 'ice wall' that Paulo Costa is talking about?

The 'Ice Wall Theory' is a common belief among the Flat-Earthers. The idea is that instead of two opposing polar regions shown in scientifically-accurate representations of the Earth, there is one giant wall of ice running along the circumference of a flat disk.

They also believe this single shelf of ice is what the rest of the world deems to be Antarctica. It helps keep the water of the oceans from falling off the edge of the flat Earth into the void of space. In fact, space is not a concept Flat-Earthers are too keen on either, and there have been expeditions planned by the Flat Earth Society to go 'beyond the wall' and discover what lies on the other side.

Flat-Earther or not, Paulo Costa's future in the UFC currently looks a bit bleak. After turning down a fight against Jared Cannonier over pay disputes, Dana White said he might have to "sit down and hang out for a while".

Also Read: "Apparently he didn't see his last fight" - Dana White shuts down Paulo Costa's demands for more money

Edited by Jack Cunningham