Paulo Costa brutally slams Disney for casting Rachel Zegler as Snow White

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa called out Disney for its casting choice in the movie 'Snow White' and questioned Rachel Zegler’s portrayal of the titular character.

The film, directed by Marc Webb, was released worldwide in March 2025 and received poor reviews from cinephiles. Moreover, it hasn't performed well at the box office.

An X user shared a mock video of herself imitating Rachel Zegler’s character from the movie 'Snow White.' The video caught the attention of Costa, who reshared it and questioned Disney’s casting decision, writing:

“Why da fuc Disney putting an Indian lady be the Snow White princess? 👸.”

Check out Paulo Costa’s X post below:

Zegler is an American-born actress who rose to fame for her role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s musical film West Side Story and has appeared in various films since then.

As for Costa, in his most recent UFC outing, he faced former middleweight champion Sean Strickland at UFC 302. He delivered a lackluster performance and lost the bout via split decision, marking his second consecutive defeat in the promotion.

When Henry Cejudo praised Paulo Costa's work ethic

Paulo Costa only has one victory in his last five fights, but there was a time when he was on a five-fight winning streak in the UFC, which was halted by his middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253.

Before Costa’s title bout, during an appearance on The Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Henry Cejudo praised ‘The Eraser’s' work ethic, placing him in the same category as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. Cejudo predicted that the Brazilian would become champion someday. ‘Triple C’ said:

"He's a f*cking man, he's ready Mike, he's ready to be a world champion man... Just like I can talk highly about Gaethje and even Khabib, I have never seen somebody train so hard like Paulo Costa, 'The Eraser.'"

He continued:

"I promise you, man, I have never seen somebody be so disciplined and train so hard..."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (0:32):

