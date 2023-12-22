Paulo Costa comes up with a hilarious solution as Sean O'Malley's coach rues getting fat easily

Paulo Costa has provided a hilarious solution for the weight issues that Sean O'Malley's coach is facing. The 32-year-old Costa is well-known for his sense of humor, shining with humorous takes in his social media posts.

The hulking Brazilian fighter, who's long been accused of steroid use by his detractors, has consistently utilized his humor to hit back at the accusations. In the past few years, a running joke, which Costa started, is that his physique and fitness are courtesy of a "Secret Juice."

Costa has often lightheartedly suggested that he stays in top-tier shape not because of banned Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs)/steroids but rather due to his "Secret Juice."

The exact ingredients of the UFC middleweight contender's juice are unknown. Nevertheless, many have speculated that it might be nothing more than a marketing tool that was concocted by him to jestingly counter the steroid usage allegations.

All things considered, Costa's "Secret Juice" has gained considerable notoriety as a part of MMA folklore, especially as something that helps one sculpt the ideal physique and achieve health goals.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley's friend and longtime head coach, Tim Welch, has now put forth a tweet wherein he lamented his weight gain issues. Welch (14-6-0 MMA), who has primarily competed in submission grappling in recent years, tweeted:

"Pi**es me off how easy I get fat."

In response to Tim Welch's X post where he indicated that he's annoyed by how fast he gains weight, Paulo Costa chimed in with a solution. 'The Eraser' seemed to jokingly imply that his "Secret Juice" helped him (Costa) with problems pertaining to weight gain and could help Welch as well.

Costa replied:

"Secret Juice fixed this problem to me bro"

What's next for Paulo Costa and 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley?

Paulo Costa was linked to fights against Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov in February 2023 and July 2023, respectively. However, neither matchup materialized. Moreover, 'The Eraser' was booked to face Khamzat Chimaev in October but withdrew due to an elbow infection that required surgery.

UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed that Costa and Whittaker will square off at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California, in February.

Meanwhile, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is scheduled to headline UFC 299 in March. 'Sugar' will put his bantamweight championship on the line in a rematch against Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who holds the distinction of being the only fighter to have defeated O'Malley in MMA.

