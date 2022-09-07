"He's just used to bullying shorter guys" - Paulo Costa confident Khamzat Chimaev won't fight him at 185lbs

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa has seemingly become a must-happen fight for MMA fans overnight, with an altercation between the two fighters at the UFC Performance Institute this week sparking a feud.

Chimaev confronted Costa at the UFC facility over comments made by 'Borrachinha'. Chimaev was dragged away by his teammates before anything more serious could happen.

The Brazilian was interviewed by Full Send MMA following the incident, and was asked if he could see a fight between himself and Khamzat Chimaev in the future. Costa responded with the following:

"Man I don't think he wants that beef you know. He knows he is used to bullying shorter guys, small guys. When he saw me, I don't think he expected that, like, 'Okay let's go right now! Let's fight right now!' So he froze."

Watch the interview below:

Paulo Costa is seemingly keen to get in the octagon against Chimaev. Based on what we have seen from 'Borz' so far, he will not hesitate to sign a contract.

After moving between welterweight and middleweight in his first few UFC fights, Chimaev and his team seem to have decided to pursue the welterweight crown for now. This means a fight with 'Borrachinha' may not be as close as fans would like.

Khamzat Chimaev is a fan of Nate Diaz, despite wanting to smash him this weekend

Khamzat Chimaev will face off against a bonafide MMA legend in the main event of UFC 279 this Saturday night. His sixth UFC opponent will be none other than Stockton's own Nate Diaz.

'Borz' will be looking to make a statement against Diaz, and hopes to put on a dominant performance and become only the second man to stop Diaz in the octagon. But despite his intentions for Saturday night, Chimaev says that he is still a massive fan of Diaz, who is someone the No.3-ranked welterweight has always looked to.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'Borz' said:

"I think the guys who said I don't like anybody are liars, because you look up to somebody. You have to look up to somebody. If you go and play tennis, you gonna look up to the best guys who playing good tennis. That guy [Diaz] has been at the top his whole life, so I look up to him."

Watch the interview below:

Nate Diaz will be hoping to shock the world for a second time when he steps into the octagon on Saturday night, while Khamzat Chimaev will look to continue his meteoric rise through the biggest promotion in the sport.

