"I wanna see you soon" - Paulo Costa continues to call out Marvin Vettori for a rematch

Paulo Costa hasn't won a fight since his unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero back in 2019. The Brazilian middleweight is coming off back-to-back losses to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. He recently reiterated his desire to run it back with Vettori in his next outing.

‘Borrachinha’ posted an image from his last fight against the Italian fighter on Instagram with the following caption:

“I wanna see you soon”

Fans were quick to point out that Costa had problems making weight prior to his first encounter with Vettori and also reminded him that he lost the fight.

Costa and Vettori met in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 41 in October 2021. The fight was originally scheduled to be a middleweight affair, but the Brazilian's team requested the UFC to make it a 205-pound contest as he wasn't able to make the 185-pound weight limit.

Costa was deducted one point in the second round due to an eye poke and lost the fight via unanimous decision. During the post-fight press conference, Dana White announced that Costa will no longer compete in the middleweight division.

However, Costa seems adamant that he will return to middleweight in his next outing.

Paulo Costa is being called out by Luke Rockhold

Paulo Costa seemingly has his sights set on a rematch with Marvin Vettori. However, Vettori has every right to turn down the fight, considering he already has a win over the Brazilian and of course, the weight issue previously discussed. Costa has been called out by former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold quite a bit in recent times.

In his most recent Instagram post, Rockhold uploaded a photo of himself and his teammates. In the caption, he wrote:

“Team stay ready Pick up the phone Costa”

Rockhold’s callouts toward Costa began during his earlier interview with TMZ Sports when the former UFC and Strikeforce titleholder revealed that the UFC offered him a fight on July 2 during International Fight Week. He declared that he was willing to sign the contract, asking Costa to step up and accept the fight.

Rockhold last fought at UFC 239 back in 2019. He was knocked out by Jan Błachowicz on the night and looks set to return to the octagon later this year.

