Paulo Costa "doesn't get the privilege" to be Kamaru Usman's next opponent at middleweight, says Ali Abdelaziz

Paulo Costa, coming off a loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, recently expressed his desire to fight Kamaru Usman, believing it's the next step for the former welterweight king. The Brazilian argued that he'd be the ideal opponent for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

However, Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has shut down this possibility. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Abdelaziz criticized Costa's callout, highlighting his infrequent fight appearances. He contrasted Costa's schedule with Usman's willingness to take on fights on short notice:

"Paulo [Costa] is a good fighter, but this guy doesn't fight, you know what I'm saying? How are you going to call out someone like Kamaru Usman, who fights on a week's notice and 10-day notice and you fight every two years, right? You know, I don't think he will get the privilege to fight someone like Kamaru Usman. "

Abdelaziz added:

"He [Kamaru Usman] wants a headline UFC main event in Dallas, Texas. This is where he is from... It's going to be a big fight when he comes back but it will not be Paulo Costa."

Check out Abdelaziz's interview addressing Costa's call-out to Usman below:

Dana White lauds Kamaru Usman's fighting spirit

UFC CEO Dana White heaped praise on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, highlighting his willingness to fight anyone and suggesting he might not receive the full appreciation he deserves until after his retirement.

Speaking on The Rush podcast, White acknowledged Usman's dominance, his willingness to face any opponent, and even rematching with other division elites like Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

The UFC CEO said:

"Usman was running through guys twice. You know what I mean? Usman does not get the credit he deserves... I don't know what it is, you know? He fought everybody, you know, started running through guys twice. Imagine you fight somebody that's tough, and you're like, 'I've gotta fight this tough guy.' Him and Colby Covington was a tough fight. He [Usman] had no problem fighting guys twice. Usman was a bad boy."

Check out Dana White's comments on Usman in the clip below:

